By Clara Denina
LONDON, Sept 2 Gold edged below $1,400 an ounce
on Monday as a delay in possible U.S. military action in Syria
and improved economic conditions from China and Europe boosted
the appetite for riskier assets, reducing its appeal as a safe
haven.
But silver gained as much as 3.8 percent earlier,
benefiting from data showing China's manufacturing sector in
August had its best performance for more than a year.
"There is a link between the gains in silver and the growth
number in China, which is an important market for the metal,"
Credit Suisse commodity analyst Karim Cherif said.
"And there seems to be a bit more appetite from investors
for silver than gold but it is really hard to see it maintaining
these gains if gold remains depressed by easing concerns over
Syria."
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,391.51 an ounce
by 1543 GMT, after falling to a one-week low of $1,374.10
earlier. Prices were on track for a third day of declines.
Volumes remained thin as the U.S. markets are closed for the
Labor Day holiday.
U.S. President Barack Obama said he would seek congressional
authorisation for punitive military action against Syria, almost
certainly delaying any strike until Washington's summer recess
ends on Sept. 9.
European shares rose sharply after strong euro zone data
showed factory activity rose at its fastest pace in over two
years, while oil prices firmed after a slow start.
Gold last week rose to its highest since mid-May to
$1,433.31 on speculation of a strike against Syria, but gave up
some gains after UK lawmakers voted against any involvement.
FED TAPERING
September is a significant month for gold. Many economists
expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to decide whether to begin
tapering its commodity-friendly stimulus measures this month.
The central bank is scheduled to commence a two-day policy
meeting on Sept. 17.
A scaling back would hurt prices. The metal has been boosted
by central bank liquidity over the past four years.
Investors are scrutinising economic data to gauge the
strength of economic recovery and predict when the Fed is likely
to start curbing its $85 billion per month bond-buying
programme.
The focus will be on major central bank meetings throughout
the week and a series of crucial U.S. economic data, culminating
in the most important on Friday - the payrolls report.
"Market players ... hope that the (U.S. labour market
report) will give them some indication of when the U.S. Federal
Reserve may begin reducing its bond purchases," Commerzbank
said.
Bullish bets on gold futures and options placed by hedge
funds and other money managers hit their highest levels since
January at 97,902 contracts in the week to Aug.27, from 73,216
a week earlier.
In silver futures and options, money managers were net long
on 16,469 contracts from 16,139 previously.
Silver disconnected from gold, rising 2.9 percent to
$24.14 an ounce. The gold/silver ratio was at its lowest since
mid-April at around 57.50, compared with a three-year high of 67
at the end of July.
Spot platinum rose 0.1 percent to $1,517.50 an ounce,
while spot palladium fell 0.8 percent to $713.50 an
ounce.
