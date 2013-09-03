SINGAPORE, Sept 3 Gold edged lower for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as its safe-haven appeal was dented by a delay in a potential U.S. strike on Syria and strong global economic data. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had slipped 0.08 percent to $1,393.19 an ounce by 0002 GMT, while U.S. gold fell about $2 to $1,394.00. * European factories experienced robust growth in August and China bounced back on rising demand, lifting prospects for broad-based recovery on the back of a U.S. revival. * President Barack Obama's efforts to convince Congress to back his plan to attack Syria met with scepticism on Monday from lawmakers in his own Democratic Party who expressed concern the United States would be dragged into a new Middle East conflict. * South African union leaders warned on Monday, a day before a strike in the gold sector, that mine owners' handling of pay talks could provoke violence, and bosses said wage hikes would force mine closures and cost thousands of jobs. * Protesters gathered in Romania's capital Bucharest late on Monday for a second day of protests against the government's support for a plan to open Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine. * The Perth Mint's sales of gold coins and bars dropped by nearly half in August from the prior month as the metal's prices climbed for a second straight month to their highest since mid-May. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets look set for a second day of gains on Tuesday after a string of upbeat factory data around the globe, while the safe-haven yen started Asian trade at one-month lows against the dollar. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Australia RBA cash rate Sep 1200 Brazil Industrial output Jul 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Aug 1400 U.S. Construction spending Jul Precious metals prices 0002 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1393.19 -1.10 -0.08 -16.80 Spot Silver 24.19 0.06 +0.25 -20.11 Spot Platinum 1520.49 6.29 +0.42 -0.95 Spot Palladium 714.72 2.22 +0.31 3.28 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1394.00 -2.10 -0.15 -16.82 62196 COMEX SILVER DEC3 24.25 0.74 +3.13 -19.98 25382 Euro/Dollar 1.3188 Dollar/Yen 99.59 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)