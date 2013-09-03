* Possible U.S. strike on Syria delayed, dents gold's appeal
* Asian shares gain, dollar index at 1-month high
* Gold likely to end rebound around $1,406
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 3 Gold edged lower for a fourth
straight session on Tuesday as a delay in a potential U.S.
strike on Syria and strong global economic data dented bullion's
safe-haven appeal.
The precious metal has dropped 3 percent since hitting a
three-and-a-half-month top last week, failing to hold above the
psychological $1,400 mark. The decline follows a 21 percent jump
since hitting an almost three-year low of $1,180.71 in June.
"Prices have gone too far too fast," said Victor
Thianpiriya, an analyst at ANZ in Singapore.
"A lot of the rally that we have had is on short covering.
We haven't really seen investors wanting to own more gold."
The metal saw some upside last week as a U.S. strike on
Syria seemed imminent. However, now that U.S. President Barack
Obama has sought Congressional approval, the timing of any
military action is uncertain.
"(The Syria situation) will be a bit supportive for gold if
things start to escalate. If things get severe, people will
start to dump riskier assets such as equities and that will
provide a natural support for gold and other safe-haven assets,"
Thianpiriya said.
Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,390.60 an ounce
by 0634 GMT, while U.S. gold fell about $5 to $1,391.10.
Upbeat factory data from around the globe powered Asian
markets on Tuesday.
European factories experienced robust growth in August and
China bounced back on rising demand, lifting prospects for
broad-based recovery on the back of a U.S. revival.
FED MEETING
The delay in possible military action against Syria has now
shifted the focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus
measures, which are widely expected to see some sort of
scale-back from this month.
Markets are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday
for clues on when the Fed could start tapering its $85 billion
monthly bond purchases. The central bank holds a two-day policy
meeting beginning on Sept. 17.
