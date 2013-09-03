* Markets watch U.S. decision on Syrian action * Unannounced U.S.-Israel missile test fuels safe-haven bid * Strong U.S. manufacturing, construction data limits gains * Coming up: US int'l trade, Beige book, auto sales Weds (New throughout, updates prices and market activity) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 3 Gold climbed 1.4 percent on Tuesday after President Barack Obama won the backing of two top Republicans in Congress in his call for limited U.S. strikes on Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for suspected use of chemical weapons against civilians. Bullion prices rose to within striking distance to their 3-1/2-year high after John Boehner, Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor both pledged support for military action. "When we see headlines that are supportive for a possible attack on Syria, you see gold catch a bid and the U.S. equities pull back their gains," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors which has about $1.2 billion in mutual-fund assets. Investors often move into gold as a safe haven in times of geopolitical tension. Matousek said prices also got a boost as investors anticipated traditionally strong physical demand in September, when Indian jewelers stock inventory ahead of Hindu festivals that are major gold-buying events. Spot gold rose as high as $1,416 an ounce and was last up 1.4 percent to $1,413.51 an ounce by 3:24 p.m. EDT (1924 GMT). On Wednesday, gold climbed to $1,433.31, its highest since May 14. U.S. Comex gold futures for December delivery settled up $15.90 at $1,412.00. Trading volume was about 20 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed, as U.S. traders returned to work after Monday's Labor Day holiday. Early in Tuesday's session, geopolitical tensions drove gold up after Israel tested a U.S.-backed missile system in the Mediterranean. Russia detected the launch and made a disclosure which briefly put world markets on edge as traders looked for any sign of an attack on Syria. Gold's gains were limited after stronger-than-expected data on U.S. manufacturing and construction spending hinted the world's biggest economy was gaining traction, potentially supporting views the Federal Reserve will soon slow its massive bond-buying program. Private-investor sentiment toward gold bullion rose in August to its highest since April, said online precious-metals market BullionVault. BullionVault said its customers, mainly private investors, added 13,500 ounces to their gold holdings in August, the strongest growth since December last year. Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.7 percent to $24.30 an ounce. Platinum rose 1.2 percent to $1,532.80 an ounce and palladium gained 0.4 percent to $715.47 an ounce. 3:24 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1412.00 15.90 1.1 1373.60 1416.40 197,172 US Silver DEC 24.429 0.916 3.9 23.110 24.530 66,342 US Plat OCT 1538.20 11.10 0.7 1512.90 1540.90 11,637 US Pall DEC 717.95 -5.90 -0.8 714.25 731.75 4,490 Gold 1413.51 19.22 1.4 1384.98 1416.00 Silver 24.300 0.170 0.7 24.020 24.470 Platinum 1532.80 18.60 1.2 1520.19 1537.00 Palladium 715.47 2.97 0.4 716.50 723.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 206,317 178,722 185,609 24.03 -0.24 US Silver 70,245 68,056 58,314 36.78 0.83 US Platinum 13,019 9,656 12,261 20.35 1.38 US Palladium 4,594 6,616 5,778 (Editing by Jim Marshall and David Gregorio)