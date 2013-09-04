SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Gold extended gains to a
second session on Wednesday as U.S. President Barack Obama
gained support from key Congressmen for a limited strike against
Syria.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,413.40 an
ounce by 0015 GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent on Tuesday on
safe-haven buying.
* Obama won the backing of Republicans John Boehner and Eric
Cantor in his call for limited U.S. strikes on Syria to punish
President Bashar al-Assad for his suspected use of chemical
weapons against civilians. Earlier on Tuesday, a missile test by
Israeli forces training in the Mediterranean with the U.S. Navy
set nerves on edge.
* A strike in South Africa's gold mines began on Tuesday
with some workers failing to go underground for the evening
shift, despite an appeal by President Jacob Zuma for a solution
to avert a stoppage.
* Turkish gold imports slumped month-on-month in August to
13.7 tonnes, Bourse Istanbul data showed on Tuesday, down from
37 tonnes a month earlier.
* Stronger-than-expected data on U.S. manufacturing and
construction spending on Tuesday hinted the world's biggest
economy was gaining traction, potentially supporting views the
Federal Reserve will soon slow its bond-buying program.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.20 percent to
919.23 tonnes on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* World stock markets rose on Tuesday but ended well off
session highs as U.S. congressional leaders voiced support for
military intervention in Syria, while bond yields rose and the
dollar gained on strong U.S. manufacturing data.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)