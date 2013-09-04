SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Gold extended gains to a second session on Wednesday as U.S. President Barack Obama gained support from key Congressmen for a limited strike against Syria. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,413.40 an ounce by 0015 GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent on Tuesday on safe-haven buying. * Obama won the backing of Republicans John Boehner and Eric Cantor in his call for limited U.S. strikes on Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for his suspected use of chemical weapons against civilians. Earlier on Tuesday, a missile test by Israeli forces training in the Mediterranean with the U.S. Navy set nerves on edge. * A strike in South Africa's gold mines began on Tuesday with some workers failing to go underground for the evening shift, despite an appeal by President Jacob Zuma for a solution to avert a stoppage. * Turkish gold imports slumped month-on-month in August to 13.7 tonnes, Bourse Istanbul data showed on Tuesday, down from 37 tonnes a month earlier. * Stronger-than-expected data on U.S. manufacturing and construction spending on Tuesday hinted the world's biggest economy was gaining traction, potentially supporting views the Federal Reserve will soon slow its bond-buying program. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.20 percent to 919.23 tonnes on Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * World stock markets rose on Tuesday but ended well off session highs as U.S. congressional leaders voiced support for military intervention in Syria, while bond yields rose and the dollar gained on strong U.S. manufacturing data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia GDP yy Apr 0400 U.S. Total vehicle sales Dec 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Aug 0930 India M3 money supply 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. International trade mm $ Dec 1400 Canada BoC rate decision 1500 Japan BOJ rate decision 2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Revised Apr Precious metals prices 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1413.40 1.36 +0.10 -15.59 Spot Silver 24.37 0.20 +0.83 -19.52 Spot Platinum 1533.50 4.50 +0.29 -0.10 Spot Palladium 716.17 0.17 +0.02 3.49 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1413.60 1.60 +0.11 -15.65 1760 COMEX SILVER DEC3 24.43 0.00 -0.02 -19.41 462 Euro/Dollar 1.3173 Dollar/Yen 99.55 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)