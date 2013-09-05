* Gold gives up early gains, as upbeat econ data drags
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Gold gave up early gains to
fall more than half a percent on Thursday, hurt by a firmer
dollar and as upbeat economic data dented its safe-haven appeal.
Robust U.S. auto sales numbers also reinforced expectations
the U.S. Federal Reserve would start to curb its stimulus later
this month. The central bank's three quantitative easing schemes
have buoyed prices for bullion, which is often bought as a hedge
against inflation.
Gold hit an intraday high at $1,394.61 an ounce,
before slipping to $1,385.50 by 0644 GMT, down $5.34 on the day.
It rallied to its highest in more than three months around
$1,433 in late August on safe-having buying as the United States
and its allies looked close to launching military strikes on
Syria.
"If we break through the critical support level of $1,380,
prices will go all the way down to at least $1,353. For now,
they are many issues surrounding gold which are offsetting each
other," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures
in Singapore.
"I think the most prominent issue is the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting. The economy seems to be expanding - that
provides the ground for them to taper the stimulus."
U.S. gold fell $4.30 an ounce to $1,385.70.
Gold buyers In India lined up to restart imports on
Wednesday as the customs department clarified new rules, putting
the world's biggest consumer back in the market after a six-week
gap and threatening government efforts to underpin the rupee.
But there have not yet been any fresh enquiries from India,
even though the rupee has bounced from all time lows, said
physical dealers.
"The thing is that the import tax is still high in India, so
I think that is dampening their buying interest. Also gold
prices are still high at close to $1,400," said a dealer in Hong
Kong.
Gold is one of the biggest items in a record current account
deficit that has helped push the rupee to an all-time low. New
Delhi has raised the import duty on gold to an all-time high of
10 percent.
Premiums for gold bars in Hong Kong edged down to $2 an
ounce to spot London prices from $2.50 in late August. In
Singapore, some dealers offered gold bars at premiums of $1 an
ounce, down from $1.50 last week because of sales from Indonesia
and Thailand.
In other markets, stocks rose to three-week highs on
Thursday as Indian shares and the rupee rallied a day after the
country's new central bank chief unveiled measures to support
the currency and the banking sector.
Precious metals prices 0644 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1385.50 -5.34 -0.38 -17.26
Spot Silver 23.33 -0.11 -0.47 -22.95
Spot Platinum 1494.49 6.29 +0.42 -2.64
Spot Palladium 691.75 -3.75 -0.54 -0.04
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1385.70 -4.30 -0.31 -17.31 21540
COMEX SILVER DEC3 23.39 -0.03 -0.13 -22.84 8615
Euro/Dollar 1.3169
Dollar/Yen 99.76
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Joseph Radford)