By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Gold held near a 2-week low on
Friday and was headed for its second week of losses on growing
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon wind down its
commodities-friendly bond-buying programme.
The Fed's stimulus has been a key driver in gold's rally in
recent years, burnishing its its appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
Bullion's 18 percent drop so far this year has been blamed
on expectations the central bank would taper the asset
purchases.
Gold rose $3.14 an ounce to $1,370.13 by 0606 GMT on
short-covering and purchases by the physical sector. It was not
far off Thursday's low of $1,364.91, its weakest since August
22, and was on course to lose 1.7 percent for the week.
"There's a small amount of buying because prices have been
trading at the lower end these few days," said Ronald Leung,
chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
"People are covering their shorts before the non-farm
payroll data comes in. Tonight's data may show the U.S. economy
continuing to improve, then maybe QE will be ended or reduced a
little bit."
U.S. gold was at $1,370.10 an ounce, down $2.90.
Investors are waiting for the release of Friday's U.S.
nonfarm payrolls data for August, which will help guide the
Fed's decision on when to slow its bond purchases, widely known
as quantitative easing, or QE.
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 180,000 jobs were
created in August compared with 162,0000 jobs in July.
A softer-than-expected figure around 160,000 would likely
trigger a relief rally in gold, ANZ said in a report.
"Near-term downside support rests around $1,352-53 an ounce,
coinciding with the mid-August lows and the 50 percent
retracement from 7 August to 28 August. Topside resistance is at
$1,372 an ounce, where the market is nudging now, and then the
$1,390 an ounce area," ANZ added.
Gold rallied to around $1,433, its highest in more than
three months, in late August on safe-having buying as the United
States and its allies looked close to launching military strikes
on Syria.
But the metal has shrugged off geopolitical tensions and
turned its focus on the state of the U.S. economy.
The physical sector noted buying interest from main consumer
India as local jewellers expect a surge in imports from next
week after the government clarified overseas buying rules.
India's gold demand picks up between August and October, when
consumers buy bullion to celebrate festivals, which peak with
the Diwali festival of lights in November.
"We've sold a small quantity of gold to those who still have
the permits to import. But that has no impact on premiums. We
are still quoting gold bars at $1 to $1.50 premiums," said a
dealer in Singapore. "I guess Indian demand will still be
hindered by restrictions."
Gold is one of the biggest items in a record current account
deficit that has helped push the rupee to an all-time low. New
Delhi has raised the import duty on gold to an all-time high of
10 percent.
Precious metals prices 0606 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1370.13 3.14 +0.23 -18.18
Spot Silver 23.15 0.00 +0.00 -23.55
Spot Platinum 1479.24 0.24 +0.02 -3.63
Spot Palladium 684.97 0.47 +0.07 -1.02
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1370.10 -2.90 -0.21 -18.24 12292
COMEX SILVER DEC3 23.22 -0.04 -0.17 -23.40 4739
Euro/Dollar 1.3124
Dollar/Yen 99.79
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
