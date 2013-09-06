* Gold to drop more after moderate rebound-technicals * Coming up: U.S. Employment report For August; 1230 GMT (Updates prices, adds activity in physical sector) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Gold held near a 2-week low on Friday and was headed for its second week of losses on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon wind down its commodities-friendly bond-buying programme. The Fed's stimulus has been a key driver in gold's rally in recent years, burnishing its its appeal as a hedge against inflation. Bullion's 18 percent drop so far this year has been blamed on expectations the central bank would taper the asset purchases. Gold rose $3.14 an ounce to $1,370.13 by 0606 GMT on short-covering and purchases by the physical sector. It was not far off Thursday's low of $1,364.91, its weakest since August 22, and was on course to lose 1.7 percent for the week. "There's a small amount of buying because prices have been trading at the lower end these few days," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. "People are covering their shorts before the non-farm payroll data comes in. Tonight's data may show the U.S. economy continuing to improve, then maybe QE will be ended or reduced a little bit." U.S. gold was at $1,370.10 an ounce, down $2.90. Investors are waiting for the release of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for August, which will help guide the Fed's decision on when to slow its bond purchases, widely known as quantitative easing, or QE. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 180,000 jobs were created in August compared with 162,0000 jobs in July. A softer-than-expected figure around 160,000 would likely trigger a relief rally in gold, ANZ said in a report. "Near-term downside support rests around $1,352-53 an ounce, coinciding with the mid-August lows and the 50 percent retracement from 7 August to 28 August. Topside resistance is at $1,372 an ounce, where the market is nudging now, and then the $1,390 an ounce area," ANZ added. Gold rallied to around $1,433, its highest in more than three months, in late August on safe-having buying as the United States and its allies looked close to launching military strikes on Syria. But the metal has shrugged off geopolitical tensions and turned its focus on the state of the U.S. economy. The physical sector noted buying interest from main consumer India as local jewellers expect a surge in imports from next week after the government clarified overseas buying rules. India's gold demand picks up between August and October, when consumers buy bullion to celebrate festivals, which peak with the Diwali festival of lights in November. "We've sold a small quantity of gold to those who still have the permits to import. But that has no impact on premiums. We are still quoting gold bars at $1 to $1.50 premiums," said a dealer in Singapore. "I guess Indian demand will still be hindered by restrictions." Gold is one of the biggest items in a record current account deficit that has helped push the rupee to an all-time low. New Delhi has raised the import duty on gold to an all-time high of 10 percent. Precious metals prices 0606 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1370.13 3.14 +0.23 -18.18 Spot Silver 23.15 0.00 +0.00 -23.55 Spot Platinum 1479.24 0.24 +0.02 -3.63 Spot Palladium 684.97 0.47 +0.07 -1.02 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1370.10 -2.90 -0.21 -18.24 12292 COMEX SILVER DEC3 23.22 -0.04 -0.17 -23.40 4739 Euro/Dollar 1.3124 Dollar/Yen 99.79 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Richard Pullin)