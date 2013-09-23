SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Gold was steady on Monday
after sliding sharply in the previous session on fresh fears the
United States could taper its massive economic stimulus sooner
rather than later.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.09 percent to $1,326.19 an
ounce by 0021 GMT, after a near 3-percent drop on Friday. The
fall all but erased the 4.5-percent climb posted last Wednesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would continue its
bond-buying programme for now.
* But St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday
that the central bank could still scale back its stimulus at an
October meeting should data point to a stronger economy.
* Hedge funds and money managers slashed bullish bets in
futures and options of U.S. gold and silver markets, a weekly
report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on
Friday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.20 percent, or
1.81 tonnes, to 910.19 tonnes on Friday.
* U.S. asset manager PIMCO expects the Fed's bond-buying to
put a floor under gold prices for the rest of the year.
* India will start buying gold again after a two-month gap
as the government and banks have agreed how new rules on imports
should work, easing prices in the world's biggest bullion buyer
and helping supplies just as seasonal demand kicks in.
* The Chinese markets, a key support for gold, open on
Monday after the mid-autumn festival.
MARKET NEWS
* Stocks on major markets gave back some gains on Friday
after Bullard's comments, while the dollar held off a
seven-month low in Asia on Monday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI
0658 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI
1230 U.S. Chicago national activity index
1258 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI
1300 European Central Bank president to testify at European
Parliament economic committee
Precious metals prices 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1326.19 1.20 +0.09 -20.80
Spot Silver 21.82 0.03 +0.14 -27.94
Spot Platinum 1426.49 -0.91 -0.06 -7.07
Spot Palladium 715.96 1.76 +0.25 3.46
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1327.00 -5.50 -0.41 -20.81 7102
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.86 -0.07 -0.31 -27.87 1660
Euro/Dollar 1.3533
Dollar/Yen 99.24
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)