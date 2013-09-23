* Bernanke's stimulus unwind timelime intact- Fed's Dudley
* Buyers stay on sidelines on uncertain tapering timeline
* SPDR Gold Shares holdings down 0.2 pct Friday
* Coming up: S&P home price index, consumer confidence Tues
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 23 Gold edged down on
Monday on renewed worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
begin cutting its bond-buying purchases as early as next month.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley
said the timeline that Fed chief Ben Bernanke articulated in
June for scaling back the central bank's stimulus measures is
"still very much intact," as long as the economy keeps
improving.
Bullion investors were already on edge after St Louis
Federal Reserve President James Bullard on Friday said the Fed
might move during its October policy meeting to reduce stimulus
spending, sending gold 3 percent lower.
An uncertain timeline for the Fed to unwind its monetary
stimulus on signs of disappointing growth in the housing and job
markets have led to increased volatility in the gold market.
"Gold is going to see more downward pressure as continued
slow U.S. growth should allow the Fed to slowly ease out its
position on stimulus," said head precious metals dealer at
commodities brokerage Alliance Financial LLC.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,322.41 an ounce
by 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$5.50 an ounce at $1,327, with trading volume at 20 percent
below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Gold prices have fallen 21 percent this year, driven largely
by Fed hints in May that it could begin to rein in its $85
billion monthly bond-buying stimulus before the end of 2013.
"After last week's move a lot of people are confused on how
the market is going and are trying to avoid big positioning
ahead of next week's non-farm payrolls," MKS SA head of trading
Afshin Nabavi said.
Uncertainty over the timing of the move has led to choppy
trading.
Interest in gold-backed exchange traded funds remained
relatively soft, with holdings of the world's largest, SPDR Gold
Shares, easing 0.2 percent to 910.19 tonnes as of Friday.
That has brought its total outflow for the year to 440 tonnes.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.5
percent to $21.68 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.7 percent to
$1,417.74 an ounce and palladium eased 0.5 percent to
$710.97 an ounce.
3:22 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1327.00 -5.50 -0.4 1313.40 1332.00 126,671
US Silver DEC 21.857 -0.070 -0.3 21.300 21.970 42,181
US Plat OCT 1425.90 -6.70 -0.5 1420.00 1437.00 13,143
US Pall DEC 717.95 -4.00 -0.6 707.65 722.85 3,307
Gold 1322.41 -2.58 -0.2 1314.63 1331.50
Silver 21.680 -0.110 -0.5 21.420 21.920
Platinum 1417.74 -9.66 -0.7 1425.25 1433.99
Palladium 710.97 -3.23 -0.5 710.02 719.72
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 136,758 161,668 180,237 22.8 -4.78
US Silver 43,955 68,045 57,843 33.38 -0.23
US Platinum 20,934 11,707 12,410 20.15 -0.49
US Palladium 3,391 6,824 5,886
(Reporting by Frank Tang and Jan Harvey; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)