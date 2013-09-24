SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Gold edged higher on Tuesday
following three days of losses, but gains were limited on
uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin
tapering its stimulus measures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,327.46 an ounce by
0018 GMT, while silver gained nearly 1 percent.
* The Federal Reserve must for now continue to push hard
against threats to the U.S. recovery, but should still be able
to reduce its support for the economy later this year, New York
Fed President William Dudley said on Monday.
* Just last week, the Fed surprised the markets by deciding
not to reduce its asset purchases from the current $85-billion
monthly pace. The markets had widely expected the bank to reduce
the bond purchases by $10 billion from September.
* Goldcorp Inc is not ruling out new takeovers and
might even take a look at big, capital-intensive gold-mining
projects, Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes told Reuters on Monday,
outlining a stance that puts the company at odds with many of
its competitors.
* Gold importers in India are hoping their old stocks lying
at airports would get customs clearance by Tuesday, following a
meeting with government officials last week, before they ship
more for exporters ahead of the peak Christmas season.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.07 percent, or
0.6 tonnes, to 909.59 tonnes on Monday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Global equities markets declined on Monday as nagging
uncertainty over the Fed's policy stance offset an election
triumph for German leader Angela Merkel and upbeat euro zone and
Chinese data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1300 U.S. S&P-CaseShiller housing index
1300 U.S. FHFA home price index
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1327.46 5.92 +0.45 -20.73
Spot Silver 21.78 0.18 +0.83 -28.07
Spot Platinum 1425.24 9.64 +0.68 -7.15
Spot Palladium 715.50 3.50 +0.49 3.40
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1327.80 0.80 +0.06 -20.77 3860
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.82 -0.04 -0.19 -28.02 797
Euro/Dollar 1.3492
Dollar/Yen 98.82
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)