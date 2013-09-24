* Bargain hunting helps gold reverse early loss
* Barrick Gold CEO in talks on further asset sales
* SPDR inflows drop again, physical demand weak
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 24 Gold rose on Tuesday as
physical buying at lower prices and technical support helped
bullion snap a three-day losing streak.
Earlier in the session, the precious metal was down after
U.S. economic data showed slowing growth in U.S. home prices in
July and a dip in consumer confidence this month.
Gold later turned higher on bargain hunting and technical
buying after bullion rebounded from a session low near $1,300 an
ounce.
"Buyers have been stepping in each time gold holds support
down near $1,300 an ounce, which looks like a short-term bottom
for now," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global
Investors, which has about $1.2 billion in mutual-fund assets.
"Investors are now adjusting positions against the
uncertainty on Fed tapering," he said.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,323.70 an ounce by
3:13 p.m. EDT (1913 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$10.70 an ounce at $1,316.30, with trading volume in line with
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday that
the U.S. central bank could still reduce its support for the
economy later this year, while St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard said on Friday that stimulus could be scaled back in
October, depending on economic data.
"Gold is falling because markets are now expecting an
improvement in the next U.S. labour market next week, which
could lead to the Fed tightening, as the Fed's decision is data
dependent," Quantitative Commodity Research owner Peter Fertig
said.
WEAK PHYSICAL DEMAND
Gold premiums across Asia remained weak due to subdued
physical demand ahead of what is typically a strong buying
period for top consumers India and China as they head into
wedding and festival seasons.
Moves by India to cut gold imports as it wrestles with its
ballooning current account deficit have been keeping buyers at
bay.
In gold mining news, Barrick Gold Corp is in talks
on further asset sales, with the focus on divesting smaller,
higher-cost mines, Chief Executive Jamie Sokalsky told Reuters
on Tuesday.
As a gauge of investor interest, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust
, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
fell 0.1 percent on Monday from Friday, having shed another
tonne last week. That has brought its total outflow for the year
to 440 tonnes.
In other precious metals, silver gained 0.6 percent
to $21.72 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.6 percent to
$1,423.49 an ounce and palladium climbed 0.9 percent to
$718.75 an ounce.
3:13 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1316.30 -10.70 -0.8 1305.50 1329.40 147,363
US Silver DEC 21.586 -0.271 -1.2 21.325 22.035 41,169
US Plat OCT 1418.80 -7.10 -0.5 1416.10 1433.00 13,881
US Pall DEC 720.00 2.05 0.3 711.40 722.25 2,315
Gold 1323.70 2.16 0.2 1306.65 1328.96
Silver 21.720 0.120 0.6 21.330 21.990
Platinum 1423.49 7.89 0.6 1421.00 1430.00
Palladium 718.75 6.75 0.9 713.75 719.75
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 159,846 165,055 180,370 22.8 -4.78
US Silver 42,555 67,891 57,870 35.12 1.74
US Platinum 21,872 11,884 12,434 21.2 0.00
US Palladium 2,343 6,851 5,900
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Susan Fenton and Jane Baird)