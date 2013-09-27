SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Gold slipped for a second
session on Friday and was on track for its fifth weekly drop,
hit by persistent uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's
stimulus outlook.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,320.79 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, bringing the week's losses to 0.3 percent. The
metal has fallen over 5 percent in as many weeks.
* U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday
refused to give in to President Barack Obama's demand for
straightforward bills to run the government beyond Sept. 30 and
to increase borrowing authority to avoid a historic default.
* Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell for the
third straight month in August but fewer Americans filed new
claims for jobless benefits last week, giving conflicting
signals on the health of the economy.
* The Federal Reserve surprised markets earlier this month
when it decided to stick with its massive stimulus measures but
some officials have since said that the U.S. central bank could
still begin tapering later this year.
* The volume of gold transferred between accounts held by
bullion clearers fell for a second straight month in August,
reflecting subdued demand for the precious metal, data from
industry group the London Bullion Market Association showed.
* Some Indian banks, which are primary dealers of bullion,
re-started imports for exports after the customs department gave
a green signal to some lots.
* China's gold output in the first seven months of the year
totalled 232.189 tonnes, up 11.5 percent from the same period
last year, the China Gold Association said.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held onto modest overnight gains in Asia on
Friday but was on track to end the week flat.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Consumer spending
0800 Italy Business confidence
0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment
1200 Germany Consumer inflation
1230 U.S. Personal income
Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1320.79 -2.30 -0.17 -21.13
Spot Silver 21.66 -0.01 -0.05 -28.47
Spot Platinum 1400.49 -4.24 -0.30 -8.76
Spot Palladium 718.00 -0.18 -0.03 3.76
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1321.60 -2.50 -0.19 -21.14 2574
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.70 -0.07 -0.33 -28.41 662
Euro/Dollar 1.3483
Dollar/Yen 98.90
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)