SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Gold extended gains into a
second session on Monday as a possible U.S. government shutdown
weakened the dollar and prompted safe-haven buying of the metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,341.31 an ounce by
0018 GMT, adding to a 1 percent gain on Friday. However, gold is
still headed for a near 4 percent loss for the month - after two
monthly gains - on fears of a U.S. stimulus tapering.
* The U.S. government faced a possible shutdown after the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives early on Sunday
passed a measure that ties government funding to a one-year
delay of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare
restructuring law.
* If a stop-gap spending bill for the new fiscal year is not
passed before midnight on Monday, government agencies and
programs deemed non-essential will begin closing their doors for
the first time in 17 years.
* The United States also faces another deadline in
mid-October. Failure to raise the $16.7 trillion debt ceiling
would force the world's biggest economy to default on some
payment obligations.
* The Federal Reserve must be patient in deciding when to
scale back bond purchases, top officials said on Friday, with
one arguing it could wait "years" to lift interest rates and
another suggesting it could tolerate inflation rising to 3
percent.
* The London Bullion Market Association could charge its
member banks more or even disband its Gold Forward Offered Rates
after a string of new regulations in the financial market, the
chairman of the industry body said on Sunday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4 percent, or 3.6
tonnes, to 905.99 tonnes on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stock futures and the dollar came under pressure on
Monday as a shutdown of the U.S. government seemed increasingly
likely, though the euro had political troubles of its own as the
Italian government teetered on the edge of collapse.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Final manufacturing PMI
0600 Germany Retail sales
0645 France Producer prices
0900 Euro zone Flash inflation
1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index
1430 U.S. Fed Texas manufacturing index
Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1341.31 6.16 +0.46 -19.90
Spot Silver 21.74 0.06 +0.28 -28.20
Spot Platinum 1416.99 3.89 +0.28 -7.69
Spot Palladium 727.72 1.18 +0.16 5.16
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1342.10 2.90 +0.22 -19.91 7652
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.81 -0.03 -0.12 -28.05 1412
Euro/Dollar 1.3492
Dollar/Yen 97.86
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)