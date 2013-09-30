* Gains 8.3 percent between July-September, but from low
base
* Possible U.S. govt shutdown seen as short term support
* LBMA hints at charging more for GOFO
By Veronica Brown and Freya Berry
LONDON, Sept 30 Gold was firm on Monday with a
possible U.S. government shutdown proving supportive, leaving
the market to head for its best quarterly performance in a year,
but the overall outlook was weak due to inevitable tapering of
U.S. monetary stimulus.
Bullion has gained more than 8.3 percent since July, but
analysts noted that performance came from a very low base after
a spectacular crash witnessed in the previous quarter when
prices saw their biggest two-day drop in 30 years.
Spot gold was slightly firmer at $1,335.99 an ounce
by 1048 GMT, after a 1 percent gain on Friday.
"I wouldn't say it was a strong quarter because the base was
quite low after a record plunge in the second quarter,"
Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.
Investors were alert to the possibility of a U.S. government
shutdown after the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives passed a measure that ties government funding to
a one-year delay of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare
restructuring law.
If a stop-gap spending bill for the new fiscal year is not
passed before midnight on Monday, government agencies and
programs deemed non-essential will begin closing their doors for
the first time in 17 years.
"It is definitely a short-term phenomenon. The sentiment
towards gold is still expected to be bearish for the full year,"
said Barnabas Gan, analyst at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
Gold could also get some support in the near term from the
uncertainties around the mid-October deadline to raise the U.S.
debt ceiling.
TAPERING
Despite its quarterly gains, gold is down 20 percent for the
year and any recovery would be based on the fate of U.S.
monetary stimulus.
Gan expects prices to fall to $1,250 by the year-end if the
Federal Reserve's monthly bond buying is reduced in October.
At its September meeting, the Fed stuck with its bond-buying
programme, surprising markets which had expected a small
reduction from this month.
The Fed meets next on Oct. 29-30.
"It seems to us that the central bank will likely stand pat
again, perhaps not wanting to take two completely different
directional views on rate policy in the span of just 30 days,"
INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
European traders and analysts were gathering in Rome on
Monday for the London Bullion Market Association's (LBMA) annual
conference.
The LBMA could charge its member banks more or even disband
its Gold Forward Offered Rates (GOFO) after a string of new
regulations in the financial market, the chairman of the
industry body told Reuters on Sunday.
In other metals, silver was steady, while platinum
rose 0.6 percent and palladium dropped 2.7
percent.
(Additional reporting by A.Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; editing
by Jason Neely)