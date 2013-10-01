SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Gold was steady on Tuesday, after posting its best quarter in a year, as the U.S. government was on the brink of shutdown over failure to agree on a spending bill. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.05 percent to $1,327.55 an ounce by 0012 GMT. The metal fell 0.6 percent in the previous session as it failed to garner sufficient safe-haven bids despite a weaker dollar. * Gold posted a near 8-percent gain for the September quarter after three quarters of declines prompted by fears over U.S. stimulus tapering. * The U.S. Congress, still in partisan deadlock on Monday over Republican efforts to halt President Barack Obama's healthcare reforms, was on the verge of shutting down most of the U.S. government starting on Tuesday morning. * With the law funding thousands of routine government activities set to expire at midnight, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives were still insisting that any temporary measure to fund the government include a delay of Obama's healthcare law. * Demand for U.S. gold coins fell 81 percent in September on a year-over-year basis, as political turmoil in Syria failed to rekindle retail buying that has slowed after months of exceptional bargain hunting, data on the U.S. Mint website showed on Monday. * Keeping gold reserves is a key support to central banks' independence, an official from Banca d'Italia told a bullion industry conference on Monday, dampening talk that it might sell some of its holdings. * Indian gold importers expect the customs department to clear remaining shipments stuck at airports later in the week, while some banks have already restarted imports, easing supply pressures and prices in the domestic market. * China's central bank is planning to increase the number of firms allowed to import and export gold and will also ease restrictions on individual buyers of the precious metal, according to a draft policy document issued on Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global stock markets fell and the dollar dropped against major currencies on Monday as a partial U.S. government shutdown neared reality, with passage of an 11th hour stop-gap spending bill seen as unlikely. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI manufacturing PMI 0748 France Markit manufacturing PMI 0753 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI 0755 Germany Unemployment rate 0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1258 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final 1400 U.S. Construction spending 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing index Precious metals prices 0012 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1327.55 0.61 +0.05 -20.72 Spot Silver 21.65 0.01 +0.05 -28.50 Spot Platinum 1399.49 0.69 +0.05 -8.83 Spot Palladium 720.50 -1.00 -0.14 4.12 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1328.20 1.20 +0.09 -20.74 1058 COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.71 0.00 +0.01 -28.36 248 Euro/Dollar 1.3523 Dollar/Yen 98.38 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)