* Gold up slightly after 3 percent fall on Tuesday
* Still near two-month low, below $1,300 an ounce
* Lack of safe-haven buying, China holiday add pressure
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Gold traded near two-month lows
on Wednesday as the first U.S. government shutdown in 17 years
kept investors on edge, stoking worries of further liquidation
after a sharp 3 percent drop in the previous session.
Bullion posted its biggest daily percentage drop in more
than two weeks on Tuesday following a massive Comex sell order
and technical selling once prices fell below $1,300 an ounce.
For the year, gold has shed about 23 percent of its value
largely on fears over a U.S. stimulus cutback.
Gold's safe-haven appeal is usually burnished by uncertain
economy and geopolitical tensions. Prolonged politicking around
the U.S. budget had initially prompted hopes that gold prices
could rise, but safe-haven bids failed to emerge.
"If the government shuts down and people start to save
money, why should it be supportive for gold?" said Dominic
Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.
"You don't want to own gold because the (shutdown) could
negatively affect the economy and purchasing power is being
impaired."
Spot gold edged up 0.5 percent to $1,291.90 an ounce
by 0647 GMT, not too far from the session's low of $1,278.24 --
its weakest since Aug. 7.
The sharp slide in the previous session stirred market talk
of forced liquidation by a distressed commodities fund and of
selling related to a fund rebalancing on the first day of the
third quarter, although no details could be confirmed.
"A lot of people are scratching their heads because of the
aggressive selling. It was a big surprise as no one was
expecting this reaction," said a Hong Kong-based precious metals
trader. "You have to react to this selling pressure and I think
there is going to be more."
Analysts said the next support for gold was at around $1,270
an ounce. With key buyer China out for the National Day holidays
through Oct. 7, prices are not seen bouncing back strongly.
Traders are now closely watching the U.S. situation for more
trading cues.
A standoff between President Barack Obama and Republican
lawmakers forced the U.S. government to begin a partial shutdown
on Tuesday. And now an even bigger battle looms as Congress must
raise the debt limit in coming weeks or risk a default that
could roil global markets.
A week-long shutdown would slow U.S. economic growth by
about 0.3 percentage points, according to Goldman Sachs, but a
longer disruption could weigh on the economy more heavily as
furloughed workers scale back personal spending.
Some gold traders said the possible impact on the economy
and more political drama around raising the U.S. debt ceiling
could prompt the Federal Reserve to delay the tapering of
stimulus, and turn sentiment towards gold more positive.
But a lot also hinges on seasonal physical demand in China
and India towards the end of the year. So far, demand has been
muted, dealers said.
Precious metals prices 0626 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1289.66 3.67 +0.29 -22.98
Spot Silver 21.10 -0.01 -0.05 -30.32
Spot Platinum 1381.49 6.89 +0.50 -10.00
Spot Palladium 717.00 2.00 +0.28 3.61
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1289.90 3.80 +0.30 -23.03 22887
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.14 -0.04 -0.19 -30.26 3228
Euro/Dollar 1.3518
Dollar/Yen 97.67
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)