* Gold up slightly after 3 percent fall on Tuesday * Still near two-month low, below $1,300 an ounce * Lack of safe-haven buying, China holiday add pressure (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Gold traded near two-month lows on Wednesday as the first U.S. government shutdown in 17 years kept investors on edge, stoking worries of further liquidation after a sharp 3 percent drop in the previous session. Bullion posted its biggest daily percentage drop in more than two weeks on Tuesday following a massive Comex sell order and technical selling once prices fell below $1,300 an ounce. For the year, gold has shed about 23 percent of its value largely on fears over a U.S. stimulus cutback. Gold's safe-haven appeal is usually burnished by uncertain economy and geopolitical tensions. Prolonged politicking around the U.S. budget had initially prompted hopes that gold prices could rise, but safe-haven bids failed to emerge. "If the government shuts down and people start to save money, why should it be supportive for gold?" said Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore. "You don't want to own gold because the (shutdown) could negatively affect the economy and purchasing power is being impaired." Spot gold edged up 0.5 percent to $1,291.90 an ounce by 0647 GMT, not too far from the session's low of $1,278.24 -- its weakest since Aug. 7. The sharp slide in the previous session stirred market talk of forced liquidation by a distressed commodities fund and of selling related to a fund rebalancing on the first day of the third quarter, although no details could be confirmed. "A lot of people are scratching their heads because of the aggressive selling. It was a big surprise as no one was expecting this reaction," said a Hong Kong-based precious metals trader. "You have to react to this selling pressure and I think there is going to be more." Analysts said the next support for gold was at around $1,270 an ounce. With key buyer China out for the National Day holidays through Oct. 7, prices are not seen bouncing back strongly. Traders are now closely watching the U.S. situation for more trading cues. A standoff between President Barack Obama and Republican lawmakers forced the U.S. government to begin a partial shutdown on Tuesday. And now an even bigger battle looms as Congress must raise the debt limit in coming weeks or risk a default that could roil global markets. A week-long shutdown would slow U.S. economic growth by about 0.3 percentage points, according to Goldman Sachs, but a longer disruption could weigh on the economy more heavily as furloughed workers scale back personal spending. Some gold traders said the possible impact on the economy and more political drama around raising the U.S. debt ceiling could prompt the Federal Reserve to delay the tapering of stimulus, and turn sentiment towards gold more positive. But a lot also hinges on seasonal physical demand in China and India towards the end of the year. So far, demand has been muted, dealers said. Precious metals prices 0626 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1289.66 3.67 +0.29 -22.98 Spot Silver 21.10 -0.01 -0.05 -30.32 Spot Platinum 1381.49 6.89 +0.50 -10.00 Spot Palladium 717.00 2.00 +0.28 3.61 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1289.90 3.80 +0.30 -23.03 22887 COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.14 -0.04 -0.19 -30.26 3228 Euro/Dollar 1.3518 Dollar/Yen 97.67 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)