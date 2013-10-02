(Corrects low in first par to two-month low, not three-month)
* Gold rises after 3 percent fall on Tuesday
* Markets focus on US political deadlock, ECB meeting
* China holiday dampen physical gold buying
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Oct 2 Gold edged up on Wednesday after a
three percent fall in the previous session to a two-month low,
as investors focused on the first U.S. government shutdown in 17
years, which sent the dollar lower.
A standoff between President Barack Obama and Republican
lawmakers forced the U.S. government to begin a partial shutdown
on Tuesday. And now an even bigger battle looms as Congress must
raise the debt limit in coming weeks or risk a default that
could roil global markets.
Investors have generally taken the view that the U.S.
deadlock would prove temporary, but there are growing worries
about its implications for talks on raising the U.S. public debt
ceiling later this month.
"Gold was expected to get a stronger support from the U.S.
political shutdown... it is gaining some ground today (but) it
is still at risk of further liquidation," Societe Generale
analyst Robin Bhar said.
"There is a view in the market that the longer the U.S.
shutdown continues, the more likely you're going to get in that
agreement to raise the debt level (because) politicians ...may
wish to agree on the debt rate quickly ...and that is bearish
for gold because you are not going to get the U.S. defaulting."
Gold's safe-haven appeal is usually burnished by uncertain
economy and geopolitical tensions and prolonged U.S. budget
talks had initially prompted hopes that gold prices could rise,
but safe-haven bids struggled to emerge in the previous
sessions.
Spot gold edged up 0.5 percent to $1,292.60 an ounce
by 1028 GMT. It reached its weakest since Aug. 7 at $1,278.24 on
Tuesday. U.S. gold futures for December were up $6.80 an
ounce to $1,292.90.
Bullion posted its biggest daily percentage drop in more
than two weeks on Tuesday, down 3 percent, following a big Comex
sell order and technical selling once prices fell below $1,300
an ounce.
The sharp slide in the previous session stirred market talk
of forced liquidation by a distressed commodities fund and of
selling related to a fund rebalancing on the first day of the
third quarter, although no details could be confirmed.
"There have been some rumours that a hedge fund was
liquidating heavily and then once prices fell through $1,300 you
just got the technical sellers coming in," Bhar said.
Analysts said the next support for gold was at around $1,270
an ounce.
Investors will also watch European Central Bank policy
meeting later in the day that is widely expected to stick to its
policy course.
CHINA HOLIDAY
With key buyer China out for the National Day holidays
through Oct. 7, prices are not seen bouncing back strongly.
Traders are now closely watching the U.S. situation for more
trading cues.
"With the Chinese out until Tuesday next week, the market is
likely to weaken further with the absence of the natural bid,"
ANZ said in a note.
Silver rose 0.3 percent to $21.17 an ounce.
Spot platinum was up 0.5 percent to $1,381.74 an
ounce and spot palladium fell 0.3 percent to $713.22 an
ounce.
Talks will resume on Thursday to seek an end to a strike
that has brought most of the operations of South Africa's Anglo
American Platinum to a standstill for nearly one week,
the head of the union behind the stoppage said.
