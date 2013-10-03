SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Gold held on to sharp gains from the previous session in early Asian trading on Thursday as weak U.S. economic data and a partial government shutdown raised hopes the Federal Reserve would stick to its bullion-friendly stimulus for longer. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,312.66 an ounce by 0017 GMT, after gaining 2.2 percent the day before. * U.S. private employers added fewer jobs than expected in September and mortgage applications remained nearly flat in the latest week, underscoring expectations that growth in the world's biggest economy will stay steady but sluggish. * President Barack Obama met with Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress on Wednesday to try to break a deadlock that has shut down parts of the federal government, but there was no breakthrough. * Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said the government shutdown could further delay a tapering of the Fed's asset-buying programme due to a lack of official data on the economy. * Gold, often seen as an inflation hedge, has lost about 22 percent of its value so far this year largely on fears that the Fed would scale back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.46 percent, or 4.2 tonnes, to 901.79 tonnes on Wednesday. * Russian gold production increased by 12.2 percent in the first seven months of 2013 compared with the same period last year, an industry lobby said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar languished at eight-month lows early in Asia on Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on, while positive developments in Italian politics and a watchful but patient European Central Bank helped lift the euro. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0758 Euro zone Services PMI final 0900 Euro zone Retail sales 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing index Precious metals prices 0017 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1312.66 -1.98 -0.15 -21.61 Spot Silver 21.67 -0.04 -0.18 -28.43 Spot Platinum 1385.99 -2.51 -0.18 -9.71 Spot Palladium 715.78 -0.19 -0.03 3.44 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1312.90 -7.80 -0.59 -21.66 1726 COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.70 -0.20 -0.90 -28.40 514 Euro/Dollar 1.3586 Dollar/Yen 97.28 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)