SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Gold held on to sharp gains
from the previous session in early Asian trading on Thursday as
weak U.S. economic data and a partial government shutdown raised
hopes the Federal Reserve would stick to its bullion-friendly
stimulus for longer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,312.66 an
ounce by 0017 GMT, after gaining 2.2 percent the day before.
* U.S. private employers added fewer jobs than expected in
September and mortgage applications remained nearly flat in the
latest week, underscoring expectations that growth in the
world's biggest economy will stay steady but sluggish.
* President Barack Obama met with Republican and Democratic
leaders in Congress on Wednesday to try to break a deadlock that
has shut down parts of the federal government, but there was no
breakthrough.
* Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said
the government shutdown could further delay a tapering of the
Fed's asset-buying programme due to a lack of official data on
the economy.
* Gold, often seen as an inflation hedge, has lost about 22
percent of its value so far this year largely on fears that the
Fed would scale back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.46 percent, or
4.2 tonnes, to 901.79 tonnes on Wednesday.
* Russian gold production increased by 12.2 percent in the
first seven months of 2013 compared with the same period last
year, an industry lobby said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar languished at eight-month lows early in Asia on
Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on, while
positive developments in Italian politics and a watchful but
patient European Central Bank helped lift the euro.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0758 Euro zone Services PMI final
0900 Euro zone Retail sales
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing index
Precious metals prices 0017 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1312.66 -1.98 -0.15 -21.61
Spot Silver 21.67 -0.04 -0.18 -28.43
Spot Platinum 1385.99 -2.51 -0.18 -9.71
Spot Palladium 715.78 -0.19 -0.03 3.44
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1312.90 -7.80 -0.59 -21.66 1726
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.70 -0.20 -0.90 -28.40 514
Euro/Dollar 1.3586
Dollar/Yen 97.28
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)