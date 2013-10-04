SINGAPORE, Oct 4 Gold is set for its worst
weekly performance in three weeks but declines have been kept in
check by a partial U.S. government shutdown that threatens to
hurt economic growth, increasing bullion's safe-haven appeal.
The metal's 1.5 percent loss for the week so far was largely
due to a single massive Comex sell order on Tuesday that sent
prices below $1,300 an ounce, but it quickly recovered as the
budget impasse in Washington dragged on.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was holding steady at $1,316.75 an ounce
by 0024 GMT.
* The shutdown of the U.S. government appeared likely to
drag on for another week and possibly longer as lawmakers
consumed day three of the shutdown with a stalling game and
there was no end in sight until the next crisis hits Washington
around Oct. 17.
* U.S. monetary policy is being kept easier to help offset
the harm caused by political fighting in Washington, according
to two senior Federal Reserve officials who warned on Thursday
of damaging consequences if the nation defaults on its debt.
* Turkey's 2013 jewellery exports are expected to increase
by 20 percent this year to $2.5 billion, due to strong demand
from markets including the Middle East, the head of the
Jewellery Exporters' Association said.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.20 percent, or
1.8 tonnes, to 899.99 tonnes on Thursday.
* Anglo American Platinum said it is losing an
average of 3,100 ounces of production a day from a strike at its
South African operations.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar languished at an eight-month low on Friday as a
lack of progress in resolving the U.S. budget standoff raised
concerns the crisis could merge with a more complex fight
looming later this month to raise the U.S. borrowing limit.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices
0900 Euro zone Producer prices
Precious metals prices 0024 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1316.75 0.06 +0.00 -21.37
Spot Silver 21.67 0.09 +0.42 -28.43
Spot Platinum 1372.40 10.10 +0.74 -10.59
Spot Palladium 700.47 3.47 +0.50 1.22
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1317.30 -0.30 -0.02 -21.39 2076
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.71 -0.08 -0.35 -28.36 337
Euro/Dollar 1.3620
Dollar/Yen 97.37
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)