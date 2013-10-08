SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Gold added to gains on Tuesday
after rising nearly 1 percent in the previous session as the
U.S. government shutdown entered its second week, moving closer
to a deadline to raise the national debt ceiling and sending the
dollar to near eight-month lows.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,323.34 an ounce by
0014 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent in the previous session.
Platinum jumped for a third day on fears mine strikes in
South Africa could hurt supply.
* Glimmers of hope in the U.S. budget standoff surfaced on
Monday, with President Barack Obama saying he would accept a
short-term increase in the nation's borrowing authority to avoid
a default.
* The U.S. faces an Oct. 17 deadline to raise its $16.7
trillion borrowing limit. Failure to reach an agreement would
push it towards an unprecedented default and roil global
markets.
* Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, started processing orders to re-stock ahead of the peak
wedding and festival season after the customs department cleared
remaining consignments at a major airport.
* South African labour union AMCU warned on Monday its
strike at Anglo American Platinum could be prolonged
and has the potential to spread to other major platinum
producers.
* Broad commodity exchange-traded products returned to
favour in the third quarter, attracting some $712 million
according to BlackRock data. But money continued to flow out of
gold ETPs, which racked up $1.2 billion in outflows in
September, taking third-quarter redemptions to $4.4 billion.
* Chinese markets open today after the National Day
holidays.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar skidded to near an eight-month low, while U.S.
stocks fell on Monday, extending two weeks of losses.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Services PMI
0600 Germany Trade balance
0645 France Trade balance
1000 Germany Industrial orders
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1323.34 2.05 +0.16 -20.97
Spot Silver 22.31 0.00 +0.00 -26.32
Spot Platinum 1395.50 3.20 +0.23 -9.09
Spot Palladium 701.50 0.50 +0.07 1.37
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1324.00 -1.10 -0.08 -20.99 948
COMEX SILVER DEC3 22.35 -0.04 -0.16 -26.25 447
Euro/Dollar 1.3580
Dollar/Yen 96.74
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)