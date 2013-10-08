* U.S. government shutdown looks likely to continue
* Budget impasse seen prompting Fed to stick with stimulus
* China's return from holiday supports prices -dealers
* Coming up: Chicago Fed's Evans at IMF event on Wednesday
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 8 Gold prices eased on
Tuesday as investors took profits, but losses were limited as
growing uncertainty about the U.S. budget impasse and a looming
deadline to raise the U.S. debt ceiling bolstered bullion's
safe-haven appeal.
There were few signs U.S. politicians were willing to
compromise to end the partial government shutdown. Republicans
proposed the creation of a bipartisan panel to work on deficit
reduction and make recommendations on a debt-limit increase, but
the plan was quickly dismissed by Democrats.
U.S. Treasuries, also seen as a safe haven, turned lower
after initially rising, while the S&P 500 index fell
sharply for a second day.
Reaction in the financial markets to the deadlock in
Washington has been mild, but analysts said bullion should
benefit from the uncertainty of a possible U.S. debt default if
Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt ceiling by Oct. 17.
"The longer the shutdown goes on, the bigger the problems we
are going to have in the economy," said Ed Moy, chief strategist
of Morgan Gold, which offers retirement accounts that include
precious metals.
"Fed will likely want to see what the impact of the shutdown
is going to be before it tapers its stimulus," said Moy, a
former head of the U.S. Mint.
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,319.10 an ounce by
3:43 p.m. EDT (1943 GMT).
U.S. Comex gold futures for December delivery settled
down 50 cents at $1,324.60.
Trading volume was about 30 percent below its 30-day moving
average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
During the last debate over the U.S. debt ceiling in 2011,
gold hit an all-time high of $1,920 an ounce. Congress reached
an agreement to raise the ceiling only at the last minute.
Bullion has lost a fifth of its value so far in 2013 after
the Fed announced its intention to stem the flow of easy money.
The metal is set to end its 12-year winning streak.
Gold's recent rise on budget uncertainty also triggered
interest in gold mining shares.
Some participants are interested in the expiring weekly call
options of the Market Vectors Gold Mining Fund, said
WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.
PHYSICAL SUPPORT
The Chinese market reopened after a week-long National Day
holiday, but Hong Kong dealers said they were seeing just small
buying interest.
China's net gold purchases from Hong Kong fell 5 percent in
August from July, but were still healthy at 110.5 tonnes.
Gold importers in India started processing orders to
re-stock ahead of the peak wedding and festival season and after
the customs department cleared remaining consignments at a major
airport.
Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.1 percent
to $22.29 an ounce. Platinum gained 0.6 percent to
$1,399.99 an ounce on fears that mine strikes in South Africa
could hurt supply. Palladium rose 1.3 percent to $710.37
an ounce.
3:43 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1324.60 -0.50 0.0 1315.40 1330.80 116,386
US Silver DEC 22.443 0.057 0.3 22.110 22.525 30,300
US Plat JAN 1403.70 1.80 0.1 1397.00 1411.30 6,264
US Pall DEC 714.90 9.55 1.4 702.30 717.00 3,183
Gold 1319.10 -2.19 -0.2 1316.55 1329.60
Silver 22.290 -0.020 -0.1 22.140 22.460
Platinum 1399.99 7.69 0.6 1400.00 1406.24
Palladium 710.37 9.37 1.3 704.50 714.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 123,803 163,059 189,589 24.03 0.42
US Silver 32,118 55,448 57,455 34.67 1.39
US Platinum 6,424 14,987 13,010 21.09 0.00
US Palladium 3,301 5,689 5,788