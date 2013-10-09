SINGAPORE, Oct 9 Gold ticked higher on Wednesday as the U.S. budget impasse dragged on for a second week and threatened to spill over to talks about raising the U.S. debt ceiling, boosting the metal's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,320.44 an ounce by 0019 GMT. * President Barack Obama refused to give ground in a fiscal confrontation with Republicans on Tuesday, saying he would negotiate on budget issues only if they agree to re-open the federal government and raise the debt limit with no conditions. * Congress faces an Oct. 17 deadline to raise the $16.7 trillion borrowing limit in order to avert the risk of a default on U.S. debt. * Obama will announce his intent to nominate Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to be the next head of the U.S. central bank on Wednesday, a White House official said. * Indian silver imports are on pace to hit a record high this year as the wedding and festival season drives up buying of the precious metal instead of traditional gold, made scarcer and dearer by official measures aimed at cutting the trade gap. * India's gold demand could rise as much as 15 percent this quarter to 300 tonnes as pent-up demand following a good monsoon keeps the country on track for yearly demand estimated at 1,000 tonnes. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2 percent, or 1.81 tonnes, to 898.18 tonnes on Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar languished near a two-month low against the yen in Asia on Wednesday and stayed close to a recent eight-month trough on a currency basket, with investors growing anxious as the U.S. budget impasse drags on. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0830 UK August Manufacturing, Industrial Output 1000 German August Industrial Output 1100 U.S. Weekly Mortgage Market Index 2350 Japan August Machinery Orders N/A BOE Holds Policy Meeting Precious metals prices 0019 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1320.44 2.14 +0.16 -21.15 Spot Silver 22.35 0.10 +0.45 -26.19 Spot Platinum 1398.99 3.39 +0.24 -8.86 Spot Palladium 711.00 -1.00 -0.14 2.75 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1321.20 -3.40 -0.26 -21.16 3897 COMEX SILVER DEC3 22.40 -0.05 -0.21 -26.10 528 Euro/Dollar 1.3592 Dollar/Yen 96.96 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)