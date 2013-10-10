(Corrects day of week in paragraph 1)
SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Gold dropped close to $1,300
an ounce on Thursday, as the dollar bounced from an eight-month
low and on signs the Federal Reserve may trim its stimulus
measures this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen 0.24 percent to $1,303.44 an
ounce by 0014 GMT, after losing around 1 percent the session
before.
* Platinum gained nearly 1 percent as South African
mine strikes threatened to hurt supply.
* The Fed's shock decision last month not to reduce its
support for the U.S. economy was a "relatively close call" for
policymakers, according to minutes of the meeting that also
showed there was still broad support to trim bond-buying this
year.
* Bullion's safe-haven appeal dimmed as President Barack
Obama launched a series of White House meetings with lawmakers
on Wednesday to search for a way to end a government shutdown
and raise the debt limit.
* Gold sales under the Central Bank Gold Agreement in the
year to Sept. 26 were the lowest of any year since the first
version of the pact came into force in 1999, data from the World
Gold Council showed.
* Domestic gold traders in India, struggling for supplies in
the peak festival season, may start getting the metal in the
next two weeks under a new import rule, where exporters get a
priority on shipments, officials at importing banks said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar moved away from an eight-month low on hopes of
a breakthrough in the U.S. budget impasse and as policy-dove
Janet Yellen was nominated as the next chief of the U.S. central
bank.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Industrial output
0800 Italy Industrial output
1100 Bank of England interest rate decision
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 IMF Managing Director Lagarde holds press briefing
1615 European Central Bank President Draghi's speech
Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1303.44 -3.15 -0.24 -22.16
Spot Silver 21.84 -0.03 -0.14 -27.87
Spot Platinum 1383.49 10.69 +0.78 -9.87
Spot Palladium 699.97 -0.53 -0.08 1.15
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1304.10 -3.10 -0.24 -22.18 1660
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.87 -0.02 -0.10 -27.84 416
Euro/Dollar 1.3520
Dollar/Yen 97.49
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)