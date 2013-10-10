* Dollar climbs off 8-mth lows, hurting gold's appeal
* Obama meets lawmakers to resolve budget impasse
* Physical buying weak at current price levels
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Gold was barely holding above
$1,300 an ounce on Thursday on signs the Federal Reserve may
trim its stimulus measures this year and as the dollar rebounded
after President Barack Obama began meetings with lawmakers to
resolve the U.S. budget crisis.
Safe-haven buying, seen in the last few sessions as a result
of the U.S. government shutdown, evaporated as the dollar
climbed off eight-month lows, also helped by the nomination of
Janet Yellen as the next Fed chief.
Physical buying failed to pick up despite the lower prices,
raising questions about what could support gold prices after the
U.S. budget impasse is resolved.
"The fact that gold is not going up even with the shutdown
is a bad sign," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard
Bank in Tokyo. "The mood in the market is bearish."
"Even at this $1,300 level we don't see much physical
buying. It doesn't look too good for gold."
Spot gold had fallen 0.05 percent to $1,306.00 an
ounce by 0625 GMT, after losing around 1 percent the session
before. Platinum gained nearly 1 percent as South African
mine strikes threatened to hurt supply.
Gold has fallen about 22 percent this year on fears the Fed
would start cutting back its $85 billion bond purchases as the
U.S. labour and housing markets showed some growth. The central
bank stunned markets last month when it decided not to taper.
However, minutes from the September policy meeting released
on Wednesday showed that the Fed's decision last month was a
"relatively close call" for policymakers and there was still
broad support to trim bond-buying this year.
The U.S. shutdown and concerns over the debt ceiling
deadline should have typically pushed up prices, but gold is
still trading below pre-shutdown levels of about $1,340.
"How the U.S. dollar moves in the near term may provide
direction for gold," HSBC analysts said in a note. "It is
possible that investors move into Treasuries as a safe haven
despite the possibility of U.S. default. This could reduce
yields and bolster the dollar but detract from gold."
Precious metals prices 0625 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1306.00 -0.59 -0.05 -22.01
Spot Silver 21.86 -0.01 -0.05 -27.81
Spot Platinum 1382.99 10.19 +0.74 -9.90
Spot Palladium 701.47 0.97 +0.14 1.37
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1306.10 -1.10 -0.08 -22.06 15891
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.94 0.04 +0.20 -27.62 3943
Euro/Dollar 1.3496
Dollar/Yen 97.74
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Michael Perry)