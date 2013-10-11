SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Gold was heading for a second
straight weekly decline on Friday as its safe-haven appeal
dimmed and the dollar rebounded on signs that U.S. Congress was
taking steps towards resolving the budget impasse.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.08 percent to $1,286.66 an ounce
by 0019 GMT after dropping for three straight sessions. The
metal was headed for a 2 percent weekly loss - its sixth decline
in seven weeks.
* Republicans in the House of Representatives offered a plan
on Thursday that would postpone a possible U.S. default,
signaling new willingness to end a standoff that has shuttered
large parts of the government and thrown America's future
creditworthiness into question.
* The Federal Reserve is less likely to reduce its
bond-buying program this month given the U.S. government
shutdown and resulting lack of economic data, as well as the
ongoing debate over the debt ceiling, a top central bank
policymaker said.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless aid
touched a six-month high last week as a computer-related backlog
of claims was processed and a partial U.S. government shutdown
began to hit some non-federal workers.
* The International Monetary Fund said it had received
approval from its member nations to transfer profits from gold
sales to a fund to help low-income nations, freeing up about
$1.9 billion a year in available aid.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2 percent, or
1.80 tonnes, to 896.38 tonnes on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar climbed to a two-week high against major
currencies on Thursday on rising optimism Washington lawmakers
might reach a deal to avert a U.S. default.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Current account
1200 India Industrial output
1355 University of Michigan consumer sentiment
Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1286.66 1.09 +0.08 -23.16
Spot Silver 21.70 0.08 +0.37 -28.34
Spot Platinum 1382.99 2.99 +0.22 -9.90
Spot Palladium 705.72 -0.28 -0.04 1.98
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1287.00 -9.90 -0.76 -23.20 5628
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.73 -0.17 -0.76 -28.30 794
Euro/Dollar 1.3520
Dollar/Yen 98.35
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)