* Gold on track for 1.5-percent weekly decline
* Obama, Republicans aim to end budget crisis after meetings
* Dollar near 2-wk highs, Asian stocks jump to 3-wk peak
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Gold snapped a three-day
losing streak on Friday, but was still heading for a weekly
decline as its safe-haven appeal dimmed and the dollar rebounded
on signs the U.S. government was taking steps towards resolving
its budget impasse.
Gold has been trading in a tight range since the U.S.
shutdown began last week, with investors believing worries over
raising the debt ceiling would be only short-lived.
Soft physical demand, lack of economic data and outflows
from gold backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have also dragged
on prices.
"The market has lost some support as the U.S. looks closer
to a bipartisan deal," said Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst at
ANZ. "ETF selling has resumed, indicating that sentiment is
worsening," he added.
"The only support in the market right now is China, and that
is a little bit stronger today with the move below $1,300."
Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,290.24 an ounce
by 0627 GMT, after dropping for three straight sessions. The
metal was headed for a 1.5 percent weekly drop and its sixth
decline in seven weeks, bringing the year's losses to 23
percent.
The dollar edged up in Asian trading on Friday, holding just
below two-week highs against major currencies.
Some traders said gold prices could stay below $1,300 an
ounce due to a lack of strong fundamentals. But short-covering
and a pick up in physical buying could boost prices in the near
term.
"There are signs of a short-covering technical rebound after
prices touched a one and a half week low of $1,282," said
Phillip Futures analyst Joyce Liu.
Liu said gold prices could fall below June lows of $1,180.71
in the next few months.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 0.2 percent, or 1.80
tonnes, to 896.38 tonnes on Thursday. That marked a fresh
four-year low.
The ETF, seen as the best measure of gold investor sentiment
due to the amount of bullion it holds, has seen outflows of
about 400 tonnes this year.
Precious metals prices 0627 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1290.24 4.67 +0.36 -22.95
Spot Silver 21.55 -0.07 -0.32 -28.83
Spot Platinum 1384.49 4.49 +0.33 -9.81
Spot Palladium 706.22 0.22 +0.03 2.05
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1290.60 -6.30 -0.49 -22.99 21536
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.62 -0.28 -1.28 -28.68 6119
Euro/Dollar 1.3537
Dollar/Yen 98.39
