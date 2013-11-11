SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Gold eased on Monday to trade
near three-week lows after an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs
report reignited fears the Federal Reserve could begin scaling
back its support for the economy soon.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,286.19 an ounce by
0020 GMT. It lost 1.7 percent on Friday - the metal's biggest
one-day drop in more than a month.
* Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed employers added
204,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, well above
estimates of 125,000, showing resilience of the economy despite
a partial government shutdown.
* Investors are watching key data on the U.S. economy to
gauge when the Fed could begin tapering its $85 billion monthly
bond purchases. They fear that strong data would prompt the U.S.
central bank to cut back purchases before the end of the year.
* Barrick Gold Corp signaled on Friday that founder
and Chairman Peter Munk will likely leave the board at next
year's annual meeting, a move that sources say is intended to
persuade reluctant investors to buy into the miner's $3 billion
equity offering.
* About 2,300 South African mineworkers staged an
underground sit-in at Anglo American Platinum's Dishaba
mine, saying they will not leave until a suspended union leader
is reinstated, the company said on Sunday.
* Hedge funds and money managers broadly cut bullish bets in
futures and options of U.S. gold, silver and copper in the week
to Nov. 5, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar held near two-month highs against a basket
of major currencies early on Monday, while Asian shares edged
away from a four-week low.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Economy watchers survey
0900 Italy Industrial output
Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1286.19 -2.41 -0.19 -23.19
Spot Silver 21.35 -0.11 -0.51 -29.49
Spot Platinum 1438.50 0.00 +0.00 -6.29
Spot Palladium 754.47 -1.50 -0.20 9.03
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1286.20 1.60 +0.12 -23.25 2214
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.40 0.08 +0.37 -29.40 546
Euro/Dollar 1.3357
Dollar/Yen 99.13
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)