SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Gold was stuck below $1,300 on
Tuesday, trading near a 3-1/2 week trough as investors fret over
the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering and
as physical demand was not strong enough to provide a floor to
prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold ease 0.1 percent to $1,281.56 an ounce by
0026 GMT. It has been trading below $1,300 since Friday and has
fallen about 3 percent in the last four sessions.
* Prices have been under pressure since last Thursday as
strong data on U.S. economic and jobs growth increased fears of
an early end to the Fed's stimulus measures.
* Gold's drop below $1,300 has failed to attract demand in
Asia as buyers waiting on the sidelines expect prices to weaken
further.
* A special Romanian parliamentary commission overwhelmingly
rejected a draft bill that would allow Canada's Gabriel
Resources to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold
mine in the Carpathian mountains.
* Global banker BNP Paribas lowered its 2014 gold price
forecast to $1,095 an ounce from $1,155, citing a recovery in
the U.S. economy and lackluster demand.
* Zimbabwe may halt exports of raw platinum to South Africa
to force mining companies to build a refinery in the country as
a two-year deadline has expired, state media quoted President
Robert Mugabe as saying.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares held steady on Tuesday, with investors
turning their attention to the Chinese Communist Party
policy-meeting for clues to China's economic agenda for the next
decade, while the dollar's two-day rally against the euro came
to a halt.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Consumer confidence index
1200 India Industrial output
1230 U.S. NFIB small business confidence
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1330 U.S. Chicago national activity index
1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1500 U.S. Employment trend index
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1281.56 -1.26 -0.10 -23.47
Spot Silver 21.30 -0.02 -0.09 -29.66
Spot Platinum 1428.99 0.75 +0.05 -6.91
Spot Palladium 751.12 -0.32 -0.04 8.54
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1281.20 0.10 +0.01 -23.55 654
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.32 0.04 +0.18 -29.65 188
Euro/Dollar 1.3401
Dollar/Yen 99.17
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)