SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Gold held gains from the
previous two sessions on Friday after assurances from the likely
new Federal Reserve chief that the bank would continue its easy
monetary policy for a while.
The outlook for the Fed's bullion-friendly bond purchases
helped gold recover from a four-week low hit earlier this week
and tempered a third straight weekly decline.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,286.73 an
ounce by 0024 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent the session before.
* Earlier this week, gold hit a three-week low of $1,260.89.
It is down 0.1 percent for the week.
* Yellen said on Thursday she would press forward with the
central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy until officials were
confident a durable economic recovery was in place that could
sustain job creation.
* Answering questions before the Senate Banking Committee,
Yellen robustly defended the Fed's bold steps to spur economic
growth, calling efforts to boost hiring an "imperative" at a
hearing into her nomination to become the first woman to lead
the U.S. central bank.
* Hedge fund Paulson & Co maintained its stake in SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, in the third quarter after slashing its stake by more than
half in the second quarter.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian share markets should find reassurance in the
prospect of extended U.S. monetary stimulus on Friday, while the
yen languished at two-month lows against the dollar.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1330 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey
1330 U.S. Import/export prices
1415 U.S. Industrial output
PRICES AT 0024 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct
chg
Spot gold 1286.73 -0.28 -0.02 -23.16
Spot silver 20.74 0 0 -31.51
Spot platinum 1447.25 4.01 0.28 -5.72
Spot palladium 736.22 0 0 6.39
Comex gold Dec3 1286.3 0 0 -23.24
Comex silver Dec3 20.735 0.013 0.06 -31.59
Euro 1.3453
DXY 81.017
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)