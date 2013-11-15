SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Gold held gains from the previous two sessions on Friday after assurances from the likely new Federal Reserve chief that the bank would continue its easy monetary policy for a while. The outlook for the Fed's bullion-friendly bond purchases helped gold recover from a four-week low hit earlier this week and tempered a third straight weekly decline. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,286.73 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent the session before. * Earlier this week, gold hit a three-week low of $1,260.89. It is down 0.1 percent for the week. * Yellen said on Thursday she would press forward with the central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy until officials were confident a durable economic recovery was in place that could sustain job creation. * Answering questions before the Senate Banking Committee, Yellen robustly defended the Fed's bold steps to spur economic growth, calling efforts to boost hiring an "imperative" at a hearing into her nomination to become the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank. * Hedge fund Paulson & Co maintained its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, in the third quarter after slashing its stake by more than half in the second quarter. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian share markets should find reassurance in the prospect of extended U.S. monetary stimulus on Friday, while the yen languished at two-month lows against the dollar. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1330 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey 1330 U.S. Import/export prices 1415 U.S. Industrial output PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1286.73 -0.28 -0.02 -23.16 Spot silver 20.74 0 0 -31.51 Spot platinum 1447.25 4.01 0.28 -5.72 Spot palladium 736.22 0 0 6.39 Comex gold Dec3 1286.3 0 0 -23.24 Comex silver Dec3 20.735 0.013 0.06 -31.59 Euro 1.3453 DXY 81.017 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)