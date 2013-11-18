SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Gold snapped a three-day
winning streak on Monday but prices continued to hold near the
$1,300 level amid hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would stick to
its easy monetary policy, burnishing the metal's appeal as a
hedge against inflation.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,287.55 an ounce
by 0027 GMT. Prices rose nearly 2 percent in the past three
sessions, underpinned by expectations that the nominee to lead
the U.S. Fed, Janet Yellen, would continue the bank's $85
billion monthly bond purchases in that role.
* Hedge funds and other speculators pulled money out of gold
for a third straight week to reduce bullish bets they had staked
on U.S. commodities. The size of the reductions was the largest
in such a period since March, data issued on Friday showed.
* Canadian gold miners Goldcorp and Barrick Gold
are looking to sell their jointly owned Marigold mine
in Nevada, according to sources familiar with the situation.
* South African platinum producer Northam Platinum
said talks on Friday had failed to break a deadlock over wages
with the National Union of Mineworkers, leaving no immediate end
in sight to a strike which started almost two weeks ago.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian share markets were consolidating recent gains on
Monday, with investors encouraged both by the prospect of
extended stimulus in the United States and real economic reform
in China.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China Housing prices
0900 Euro zone Current account
1000 Euro zone Trade data
1400 U.S. Net capital flows
1500 U.S. NAHB housing index
PRICES AT 0027 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1287.55 -2.11 -0.16 -23.11
Spot silver 20.74 -0.02 -0.1 -31.51
Spot platinum 1433.99 -3.5 -0.24 -6.58
Spot palladium 726.43 -3.87 -0.53 4.98
Comex gold Dec3 1287.2 -0.2 -0.02 -23.19
Comex silver Dec3 20.76 0.03 0.16 -31.51
Euro 1.3481
DXY 80.878
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)