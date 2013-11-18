* Gold holds near $1,300 on U.S. stimulus outlook
* Has already priced in delay in tapering -analyst
* Asian shares edge up, dlr index nurses losses
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Gold looked set to snap a
three-day winning streak on Monday, but prices held near $1,300
per ounce on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would stick to its
easy monetary policy, burnishing the metal's appeal as a hedge
against inflation.
Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,286.96 an ounce
by 0741 GMT. Prices rose nearly 2 percent in the previous three
sessions, underpinned by expectations that the nominee to lead
the Fed, Janet Yellen, would continue the bank's $85 billion in
monthly bond purchases in that role.
"I think markets have already priced in Yellen's nomination
and the tapering being pushed to next year," said Songwut
Apirakkhit, managing director of Globlex Holding Management in
Bangkok.
"As long as prices are still below $1,300, we think gold is
in a bear market. We will change our view to neutral if the
price goes above that level."
Bullion has lost nearly 25 percent of its value so far this
year on fears the gold-friendly bond purchases would be cut back
as the U.S. economy improves.
Last week, Yellen - who if confirmed by the Senate will take
over from Fed chairman Ben Bernanke at the end of January - made
plain she would press forward with the central bank's ultra-easy
monetary policy until officials were confident a durable
economic recovery was in place that could sustain job creation.
But price gains after those comments have lost some momentum
as charts show the metal is seeing resistance around $1,290 an
ounce.
"Technically, the gold price is likely to meet strong
resistance once at $1,295 and (then) at $1,300," Phillip Futures
said in a note.
Hedge funds and other speculators pulled money out of gold
for a third straight week to reduce bullish bets they had staked
on U.S. commodities. The size of the reductions was the largest
in such a period since March, data issued on Friday showed.
Silver and palladium tracked gold lower, while
platinum was supported by strikes in some South African
mines.
PRICES AT 0741 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1286.96 -2.7 -0.21 -23.15
Spot silver 20.66 -0.1 -0.48 -31.77
Spot platinum 1433.6 -3.89 -0.27 -6.61
Spot palladium 726.22 -4.08 -0.56 4.95
Comex gold Dec3 1286.5 -0.9 -0.07 -23.23
Comex silver Dec3 20.66 -0.06 -0.3 -31.82
Euro 1.3497
DXY 80.777
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Joseph Radford)