SINGAPORE, Nov 19 Gold struggled on Tuesday to
shake sharp losses from the previous session, hurt by stronger
equities and fresh uncertainty over the outlook for U.S.
stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,274.21 an ounce at 0022
GMT, after dropping 1.2 percent on Monday.
* Top Federal Reserve officials from opposite sides of the
policy spectrum pointed to improvement in the U.S. economy on
Monday, adding weight to the notion that the central bank is
getting close to reducing the pace of its monthly asset
purchases.
* Gold was boosted last week after Janet Yellen, the likely
new Fed chair, indicated she would continue the central bank's
ultra-easy monetary policy. The Fed's $85 billion in monthly
bond purchases burnish gold's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.2 tonnes to
864.51 tonnes on Monday. [GOL/ETF}
* Most gold traders in India struggled to get supplies
despite paying high premiums in the middle of the wedding
season.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares hit a two-week high on Monday boosted by
China's economic reform plans though they eased early on
Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS
0200 China foreign direct investment
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1330 U.S. employment cost index
1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
PRICES AT 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1274.21 0.47 0.04 -23.91
Spot silver 20.37 -0.01 -0.05 -32.73
Spot platinum 1407.74 -0.26 -0.02 -8.29
Spot palladium 711.23 -3.49 -0.49 2.78
Comex gold Dec3 1273.8 1.5 0.12 -23.99
Comex silver Dec3 20.38 0.02 0.11 -32.76
Euro 1.3501
DXY 80.744
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)