SINGAPORE, Nov 19 Gold struggled on Tuesday to shake sharp losses from the previous session, hurt by stronger equities and fresh uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. stimulus. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,274.21 an ounce at 0022 GMT, after dropping 1.2 percent on Monday. * Top Federal Reserve officials from opposite sides of the policy spectrum pointed to improvement in the U.S. economy on Monday, adding weight to the notion that the central bank is getting close to reducing the pace of its monthly asset purchases. * Gold was boosted last week after Janet Yellen, the likely new Fed chair, indicated she would continue the central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy. The Fed's $85 billion in monthly bond purchases burnish gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.2 tonnes to 864.51 tonnes on Monday. [GOL/ETF} * Most gold traders in India struggled to get supplies despite paying high premiums in the middle of the wedding season. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares hit a two-week high on Monday boosted by China's economic reform plans though they eased early on Tuesday. DATA/EVENTS 0200 China foreign direct investment 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1330 U.S. employment cost index 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales PRICES AT 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1274.21 0.47 0.04 -23.91 Spot silver 20.37 -0.01 -0.05 -32.73 Spot platinum 1407.74 -0.26 -0.02 -8.29 Spot palladium 711.23 -3.49 -0.49 2.78 Comex gold Dec3 1273.8 1.5 0.12 -23.99 Comex silver Dec3 20.38 0.02 0.11 -32.76 Euro 1.3501 DXY 80.744 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)