By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 20 Gold fell 2.5 percent to
a four-month low on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal
Reserve's October meeting showed U.S. central bankers could
start scaling back monetary stimulus at one of their next few
meetings.
Bullion slid below $1,250 an ounce for the first time since
July 10 and notched its biggest one-day drop since Oct. 1.
Gold, which has been ultra-sensitive to the prospect of the
Fed scaling back its quantitative easing, sharply underperformed
other assets after the news, with U.S. equities and
Treasuries prices both down around 0.5 percent,
while the dollar rose about 0.5 percent.
The pace of trading was frantic in the gold futures market,
with almost 17,000 U.S. Comex December contracts traded. Total
turnover for the day was at 240,000 contracts, on track to hit a
two-month high.
Minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting showed that Fed
officials felt they could decide to start scaling back the U.S.
central bank's massive asset purchase program at one of its next
few meetings, provided this was warranted by economic growth.
"The minutes bring the risk of Fed tapering back to the
forefront, even though many policymakers had said in public that
it would not happen in the near future," said Frank McGhee, head
precious metals dealer at Chicago commodities brokerage Alliance
Financial LLC.
"Tapering is still definitely on the table," McGhee said.
Spot gold was down 2.4 percent at $1,244.31 an ounce
by 3:36 p.m. EST (2036 GMT), having dropped to a four-month low
of $1,240.69.
Prior to the Fed minutes, December gold settled down
$15.50 an ounce at $1,258 an ounce.
A sudden drop in price earlier in the session appeared to
rattle bullion investors. Within a minute's time at 6:27 a.m.
EST, gold tumbled more than $11, or nearly 1 percent, to $1,258
an ounce, triggering two consecutive 10-second momentary pauses
aiming to prevent cascading stop-loss orders, CME Group said.
On Wednesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said
recent U.S. economic data is looking better and a solid jobs
report for November would increase the likelihood that the U.S.
central bank would start to scale back bond buying at its
meeting next month.
"The choppiness in gold is going to continue until we get a
definitive answer about whether the Fed is going to taper," said
Thomas Capalbo, a precious metals broker at New York futures
brokerage Newedge.
DEMAND LANGUISHES, SUPPLY UP
Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded, fell 1.5 tonnes to 863.01 tonnes on
Tuesday, their lowest since February 2009.
On the supply side, output from the world's gold mines is
set to hit record highs this year.
Silver was down 2.4 percent at $19.83 an ounce,
having touched a three-month low of $19.76.
Platinum fell 1.6 percent to $1,389 an ounce, having
hit a one-month low at $1,388, while palladium dropped
1.4 percent to $708.25 an ounce.
3:36 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1258.00 -15.50 -1.2 1240.20 1275.70 209,457
US Silver DEC 20.058 -0.276 -1.4 19.780 20.490 59,512
US Plat JAN 1399.60 -20.30 -1.4 1392.50 1420.00 9,964
US Pall DEC 713.85 -8.05 -1.1 709.20 723.50 8,739
Gold 1244.31 -30.33 -2.4 1240.69 1276.06
Silver 19.830 -0.490 -2.4 19.760 20.490
Platinum 1389.00 -22.80 -1.6 1395.50 1417.25
Palladium 708.25 -9.75 -1.4 712.75 721.75
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 240,389 143,970 155,602 20.23 1.33
US Silver 78,436 47,125 54,080 26.98 -0.38
US Platinum 10,091 9,465 12,987 19.13 -0.26
US Palladium 14,195 6,374 5,773 23.12 0.75