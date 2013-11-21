SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Gold was trading near
four-month lows on Thursday after dropping the most in seven
weeks in the previous session, hurt by fears the U.S. Federal
Reserve could start trimming its commodity-friendly stimulus in
the next few months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had edged up 0.3 percent to $1,246.39 an
ounce by 0019 GMT, after falling 2.5 percent in the previous
session when it hit a four-month low of $1,240.69. Silver
also inched higher after declines in the previous session.
* U.S. gold fell 1 percent on Thursday, tracking
spot gold's losses.
* Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 policy meeting showed that
officials felt they could decide to start scaling back the U.S.
central bank's $85 billion in monthly asset purchases at one of
its next few meetings provided this was warranted by economic
growth.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.70 tonnes to
860.31 tonnes on Wednesday.
* China, set to pass India this year as the world's top gold
consumer, has imported nearly a fifth more bullion than data
from its traditional conduit Hong Kong shows as it brings in the
metal via other routes.
* Output from the world's gold mines is set to hit record
highs this year, disappointing bulls who are impatiently waiting
for production cuts following this year's 24 percent plunge in
prices.
* The Swiss government is urging voters to reject a popular
initiative to ban the Swiss National Bank from selling any of
its gold reserves, a step the cabinet said would hinder the
bank's ability to shape monetary policy.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks stumbled and the dollar stood tall on
Thursday, while the euro was pressured by speculation of more
easing by the European Central Bank.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI
0828 Germany flash manufacturing PMI
0858 Euro zone flash manufacturing PMI
1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. producer prices
1358 U.S. Markit flash manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business activity
1500 U.S. Senate committee votes on Janet Yellen's
nomination as Fed chair
PRICES AT 0019 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1246.39 3.8 0.31 -25.57
Spot silver 19.88 0.09 0.45 -34.35
Spot platinum 1390.24 1 0.07 -9.43
Spot palladium 709.97 1 0.14 2.6
Comex gold Dec3 1246.1 -11.9 -0.95 -25.64
Comex silver Dec3 19.90 -0.15 -0.76 -34.33
Euro 1.3434
DXY 81.058
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)