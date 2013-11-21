* Gold ticks up after 2.5 percent drop the previous session
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Gold was trading near
four-month lows on Thursday after its biggest drop in seven
weeks in the previous session, hurt by fears the U.S. Federal
Reserve could start trimming its commodity-friendly monetary
stimulus in the next few months.
Minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting released on
Wednesday showed that officials felt they could start scaling
back the U.S. central bank's $85 billion in monthly asset
purchases at one of the next few meetings, depending on economic
growth.
Spot gold had edged up 0.2 percent to $1,245.56 an
ounce by 0747 GMT but was not too far from a four-month low of
$1,240.69 hit on Wednesday, when both gold and silver fell 2.5
percent.
"The market believes that 'tapering' may now occur sooner
rather than later. So there is a shift in assets to the dollar
rather than gold," said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB.
The dollar hit its highest in nearly a week against a basket
of major currencies.
Data on Wednesday supported the idea that Fed tapering could
begin soon, as a gauge of U.S. consumer spending rose more than
expected in October.
"If data continues to support the recovery in manufacturing
and service sector, then we might find that gold prices may come
under pressure," said CIMB's Song.
Recent U.S. economic data is looking better and a solid jobs
report for November would increase the likelihood that the Fed
would start to scale back bond buying at its meeting next month,
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said.
Gold gained considerably from the U.S. central bank's
quantitative easing measures, hitting an all-time high of $1,920
an ounce in 2011.
But a recovery in the U.S. economy this year has prompted
the Fed to consider rolling back its stimulus and bullion has
lost about a quarter of its value so far in 2013.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.70 tonnes to
860.31 tonnes on Wednesday, hitting a four-and-a-half-year low.
Physical demand picked up due to the lower price levels, but
not to a great extent, according to dealers.
PRICES AT 0747 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1245.56 2.97 0.24 -25.62
Spot silver 19.88 0.09 0.45 -34.35
Spot platinum 1391.1 1.86 0.13 -9.37
Spot palladium 710.97 2 0.28 2.74
Comex gold Dec3 1244.6 -13.4 -1.07 -25.73
Comex silver Dec3 19.865 -0.193 -0.96 -34.46
Euro 1.3429
DXY 81.153
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Alan Raybould and Subhranshu Sahu)