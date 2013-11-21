* Gold up after falling to four-month low earlier in session
* US weekly jobless claims fall, factory activity up
* SPDR Gold Trust holdings down
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 21 Gold prices rose on
Thursday, rebounding from a four-month low set earlier in the
session on renewed fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve might
soon be able to start scaling back its monetary stimulus.
Bullion had tumbled 2.5 percent on Wednesday, its biggest
daily loss in seven weeks, after minutes of the Fed's October
meeting showed central bankers could start tapering the $85
billion monthly bond-buying stimulus at one of their next few
meetings.
"The argument for holding gold in a bullish economic
environment continues to lose water, even if that level of
growth remains modest," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic
strategist at Miller Tabak & Co.
Spot gold fell to its lowest level since July 9 at
$1,236.29 an ounce. It was last trading up 0.1 percent to
$1,243.76 an ounce by 1:48 p.m. EST (1748 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$14.40 to $1,243.60 an ounce, with trading volume about 65
percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
"There is some re-pricing due to the new expectation
regarding the view on tapering especially after the Fed minutes
yesterday and today's fairly good economic data," Credit Suisse
commodity analyst Karim Cherif said.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell sharply last week and a gauge of factory activity
hit an eight-month high in early November, hinting at some
strength in the economy.
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on
Thursday the U.S. central bank's accommodative bond buying must
continue for now, despite the possible future inflation risks,
in part because there are no signs of price rises so far.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 2.70 tonnes to a
four-and-a-half-year low of 860.31 tonnes on Wednesday.
Physical demand in Asia picked up due to the lower prices,
but dealers were doubtful the demand would last as consumers may
be waiting for the market to go even lower.
Silver rose 0.7 percent at $19.92 an ounce, having
touched its lowest since mid-August on Wednesday.
Platinum inched up 50 cents to $1,389.74 an ounce,
while palladium gained 0.5 percent to $712.72 an ounce.
Data from the Swiss customs office showed Switzerland's
palladium imports rose to a five-month high in October, after
those from Germany climbed to their highest in 3-1/2 years.
1:48 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1243.60 -14.40 -1.1 1235.80 1250.00 175,879
US Silver DEC 19.934 -0.124 -0.6 19.705 20.045 55,227
US Plat JAN 1391.70 -7.90 -0.6 1390.40 1402.00 7,483
US Pall DEC 713.25 -0.60 -0.1 711.30 720.00 8,758
Gold 1243.76 1.17 0.1 1237.38 1249.61
Silver 19.920 0.130 0.7 19.750 20.040
Platinum 1389.74 0.50 0.0 1393.50 1400.50
Palladium 712.72 3.75 0.5 714.50 717.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 239,451 144,816 155,280 21.05 0.99
US Silver 83,318 48,365 54,118 28.34 1.36
US Platinum 7,739 9,465 12,987 18.11 -1.02
US Palladium 14,816 6,870 5,788 22.4 -0.72