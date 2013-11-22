SINGAPORE, Nov 22 Gold was heading for its
sharpest weekly drop in more than two months as strong U.S.
economic data and a possible early rollback of the Federal
Reserve's stimulus measures sent the metal to its lowest since
early July.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,242.71 an ounce by 0016
GMT, after hitting a fresh four and a half month low of
$1,236.29 in the previous session.
* Gold and silver were both on track for a near
4-percent weekly drop.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell sharply last week and a gauge of factory activity
hit an eight-month high in early November, hinting at some
strength in the economy.
* Earlier this week, minutes of the Fed's October meeting
showed central bankers could start tapering the $85 billion
monthly bond-buying stimulus at one of their next few meetings.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 3.6 tonnes to 856.71
tonnes on Thursday - their lowest since early 2009.
* A gas explosion has killed as many as 25 people in a gold
mine in Africa's Guinea, a resident and a police source said on
Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen fell to a fresh four-year low against the euro
early in Asia on Friday, left exposed after promising data in
both Germany and the United States underpinned the single
currency and the U.S. dollar.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany detailed Q3 GDP
0900 Germany IFO business survey
1600 U.S. Kansas Fed manufacturing survey
PRICES AT 0016 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1242.71 0.36 0.03 -25.79
Spot silver 19.94 0.02 0.1 -34.15
Spot platinum 1387.4 2.5 0.18 -9.62
Spot palladium 710.72 -0.25 -0.04 2.71
Comex gold Dec3 1242.1 -1.5 -0.12 -25.88
Comex silver Dec3 19.965 0.031 0.16 -34.13
Euro 1.3473
DXY 81.012
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)