* Gold down 3.7 percent for the week, silver down 4.5
percent
* SPDR holdings fall again, to lowest since early 2009
* Germany sells 3.4 tonnes of gold for coin minting
* Coming up: U.S. pending home sales
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 Gold ended little
changed on Friday but the metal posted its sharpest weekly drop
in more than two months as strong U.S. economic data raised
uncertainty over the timing of a slowdown in stimulus measures.
Bullion investors remained cautious. On Wednesday, gold
tumbled 2.5 percent after minutes of the Federal Reserve's
October meeting showed U.S. central bankers could start scaling
back monetary stimulus at one of their next few meetings.
Disappointing physical demand from Asia and continued
outflow in gold exchange-traded fund also pressured bullion
prices.
"Investors are in a wait-and-see mode with no urgency to buy
gold. The import restrictions imposed by India also curb demand
when seasonal buying is the strongest there," said Rohit Savant,
senior commodity analyst at CPM Group.
Eligible gold stocks sitting inside U.S. exchange warehouses
have risen to a seven-month high, a sign physical demand has
weakened after the pent-up buying seen following April's
historic price drop, Comex exchange data showed.
Asian dealers said there was a small pick-up in demand but
they were doubtful that would last as consumers may be waiting
for the market to go even lower.
Spot gold inched up 31 cents to $1,242.66 an ounce by
3:07 p.m. EST (2007 GMT). The metal hit a fresh 4-1/2-month low
of $1,236.29 in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up 50
cents at $1,244.10 an ounce, with trading volume about 10
percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Gold notched a 3.7 percent weekly drop, while silver also
posted its biggest losses since mid-September, down 4.5 percent.
"The gold price drop seen earlier this week has weakened the
technical picture and the next important level to watch is
obviously $1,200," said Bernard Dahdah, precious metals analyst
at Natixis.
GERMANY SELLS GOLD, ETF HOLDINGS DOWN
Data from the International Monetary Fund on Friday showed
that Germany cut its bullion holdings for the second time in
five months in October. The Bundesbank said it sold 3.421 tonnes
of gold for federal coin minting.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 3.6 tonnes to their
lowest since early 2009 at 856.71 tonnes on Thursday. Outflows
have totalled 450 tonnes this year.
Silver dropped 0.5 percent to $19.82 an ounce.
Platinum was down 0.2 percent to $1,381.99 an ounce,
while palladium gained 0.4 percent to $713.15 an ounce.
HSBC cut its 2013 platinum price forecast to $1,500 an ounce
from $1,580, saying weaker gold prices and a shift of investment
into equities had hurt platinum this year.
3:07 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1244.10 0.50 0.0 1240.30 1248.30 119,694
US Silver DEC 19.862 -0.072 -0.4 19.815 20.045 40,097
US Plat JAN 1382.70 -9.00 -0.6 1381.10 1398.30 6,704
US Pall DEC 714.05 0.80 0.1 712.50 725.00 5,684
Gold 1242.66 0.31 0.0 1241.78 1248.71
Silver 19.820 -0.100 -0.5 19.860 20.050
Platinum 1381.99 -2.91 -0.2 1384.50 1396.50
Palladium 713.75 2.78 0.4 714.50 722.75
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 170,906 153,898 158,890 19.87 -0.60
US Silver 64,162 51,410 54,387 26.27 -2.07
US Platinum 6,967 9,465 12,987 17.98 -0.13
US Palladium 9,038 7,538 5,829 19.76 -2.64