* Asian shares rise as risk appetite increases
* SPDR sees biggest outflow in 3 weeks
* Escalation in East China Sea situation could boost prices
(Adds details on technical selling, session lows)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Gold slid more than 1 percent
on Monday as a rise in equities and a firmer U.S. dollar dented
the metal's safe-haven appeal after an agreement was reached to
curb Iran's nuclear programme, and as technical selling
intensified.
Bullion was also weighed down by fears of an early end to
U.S. stimulus measures and as holdings in the biggest
bullion-backed exchange-traded fund suffered the biggest drop in
three weeks.
After a quiet morning session, spot gold fell as much
as 1.1 percent to $1,229.44 - its lowest since early July - in
late afternoon trading.
Selling picked up rapidly around 0600 GMT as prices dipped
below the $1,235 level and as U.S. gold futures fell
about $12 to $1,225.70 in a matter of seconds.
Silver also fell more than 1 percent.
"Recently, risk-partiality has increased following gains in
assets such as equities," said Chen Min, a precious metals
analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. "We believe that
investors will lose interest in gold and rush to risky assets."
Asian share prices rose on Monday following the Iran deal,
which lifts some crippling sanctions including trading in gold
and other precious metals, while Brent crude fell more than $3 a
barrel as supply fears eased.
STIMULUS FEARS LINGER
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund and the best measure of
investor sentiment, fell 4.50 tonnes to 852.21 tonnes on Friday,
their lowest since February 2009. That was the sharpest drop
since Nov. 1.
Investors fear the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin rolling
back its monthly bond purchases, known as quantitative easing
(QE), as early as next month on the back of strong U.S. economic
data.
"The bears are still in control," said one Hong Kong-based
precious metals trader. "The key driver is QE tapering, with
markets eyeing some action at the December or January meeting."
The U.S. central bank's $85 billion in monthly bond-buying
has boosted gold prices in recent years as it increases the
metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation.
Traders were also watching developments in the East China
Sea, after Japan and the United States sharply criticised
China's move to impose new rules on airspace over islands at the
heart of a territorial dispute with Tokyo.
Any escalation in tension could increase gold's safe-haven
appeal and push up prices, traders said.
PRICES AT 0723 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1231.1 -11.89 -0.96 -26.48
Spot silver 19.6 -0.26 -1.31 -35.27
Spot platinum 1374.24 -3.56 -0.26 -10.47
Spot palladium 709.25 -3.11 -0.44 2.49
Comex gold Dec3 1230.8 -13.3 -1.07 -26.55
Comex silver Dec3 19.635 -0.227 -1.14 -35.22
Euro 1.3541
DXY 80.815
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin,
Joseph Radford and Alan Raybould)