SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Gold held onto the previous
session's gains on Tuesday as short-covering from four-month
lows offset pressure from worries over an early end to U.S.
stimulus measures and mixed economic data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was unchanged at $1,251.66 an ounce by
0017 GMT. The metal had fallen to its lowest since early July on
Monday before gaining 0.7 percent from short covering and
options-related buying.
* U.S. gold futures gained about 1 percent, tracking
spot gold's gains.
* Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes hit a
10-month low in October, but a strong rebound in services sector
activity early this month suggested some resilience in the
economy as the year winds down.
* The mixed data adds to the uncertainty over when the
Federal Reserve will begin rolling back its $85 billion monthly
bond purchases.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.30 tonnes to
848.91 tonnes on Monday.
* India's exports of gold jewellery slipped 7 percent in
October as government restrictions continued to hit imports, and
the trend is likely to continue for the rest of this year.
* South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers vowed to
carry on fighting for higher wages at Northam Platinum
despite the firm warning that a three-week strike by over 7,000
workers was threatening its survival.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday after the previous
session's slide as traders questioned how quickly the Iranian
nuclear accord could translate into higher supplies, while Asian
shares got off to a cautious start.
DATA/EVENTS
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1330 U.S. Housing starts
1330 U.S. Building permits
1400 U.S. FHFA home price index
1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence
1500 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index
PRICES AT 0017 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1251.66 -0.55 -0.04 -25.25
Spot silver 20.2 -0.1 -0.49 -33.29
Spot platinum 1382.99 -1.25 -0.09 -9.9
Spot palladium 717.22 -1.5 -0.21 3.64
Comex gold Dec3 1251.4 10.2 0.82 -25.33
Comex silver Dec3 20.195 0.313 1.57 -33.37
Euro 1.353
DXY 80.804
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)