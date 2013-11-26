* Prices likely to fall as market awaits Fed cues - analysts
* Physical demand slows on overnight price gains
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Gold was trading near a
one-week high on Tuesday, buoyed by short-covering gains in the
previous session, but still looking likely to drop back as
physical demand remained lacklustre and uncertainty over the
U.S. stimulus outlook weighed.
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,251.36 an ounce at 0714
GMT. It hit $1,256.49 in early trade, its highest since Nov. 20.
On Monday, spot gold fell to a 4-1/2-month low near $1,225
an ounce before recovering to gain nearly 1 percent due to
short-covering and options-related buying.
The metal fell below $1,300 three weeks ago and has been
unable to reclaim that level. Traders expect prices to be
pressured until there is a definitive timeline on when the U.S.
Federal Reserve will begin cutting its economic stimulus.
"The main driver for gold is the prospect of quantitative
easing and the dollar," said Barnabas Gan, an analyst at OCBC
Bank. "Prices will be capped till we get cues on tapering."
Gold prices have lost about a quarter of their value this
year on fears the Fed would begin tapering the $85 billion in
monthly bond purchases that have burnished bullion's appeal as a
hedge against inflation.
Some fear the U.S. central bank could begin cutting back
from next month. Others say recent mixed economic data could
push the cut back to next year.
The next major data release is on Dec. 6, when nonfarm
payroll data is expected. The Fed's next policy meeting will be
held on Dec. 17-18.
"Given the market is still positioned short, we can continue
to expect bouts of volatility," ANZ analysts said in a note.
"The overnight move does little to change our view that the
market will continue to trade in a weak fashion while physical
demand remains lacking."
Physical demand, which usually provides a floor to prices,
has failed to pick up the way it did earlier this year when
prices fell over $200 an ounce in two days.
Buying picked up when prices fell below $1,230 on Monday but
quickly died down as prices shot up again, dealers said.
Premiums in Shanghai for 99.99 percent purity bars fell to
about $8 an ounce on Tuesday from $13 in the previous session.
Outflows from gold funds continued, with SPDR Gold Trust
, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
losing 3.30 tonnes on Monday. Outflows from the ETF, about 450
tonnes so far this year, have played a big role in denting
prices.
PRICES AT 0714 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1251.36 -0.85 -0.07 -25.27
Spot silver 20.11 -0.19 -0.94 -33.59
Spot platinum 1383.74 -0.5 -0.04 -9.85
Spot palladium 720.25 1.53 0.21 4.08
Comex gold Dec3 1251 9.8 0.79 -25.35
Comex silver Dec3 20.12 0.238 1.2 -33.62
Euro 1.3535
DXY 80.814
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
