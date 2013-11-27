SINGAPORE, Nov 27 Gold was trading in a narrow
range below $1,250 an ounce on Wednesday, with strong U.S.
housing data stoking fears the Federal Reserve would soon begin
rolling back stimulus measures that burnish the metal's appeal
as a hedge against inflation
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,244.11 an
ounce by 0012 GMT, after dropping 0.7 percent in the previous
session.
* The metal, which hit a 4-1/2 month low of $1,227.34
earlier this week, is likely to fall further as physical demand
has not picked up strongly enough to support prices.
* Permits for future U.S. home construction marked a near
5-1/2 year-high in October and prices for single-family homes
notched big gains in September, suggesting a run-up in mortgage
interest rates has not derailed the housing recovery.
* The data releases on Tuesday were the latest signs of
strength in the economy, which could prompt the U.S. central
bank to cut back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases.
* Germany's financial watchdog BaFin has started a probe
into suspected manipulation of benchmark gold and silver prices
by banks, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland website reported
on Tuesday. The report also said that similar investigations
were under way in the United States and Britain.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian share markets got off to a stuttering start on
Wednesday following an uninspiring performance by Wall Street,
while the dollar was at one-week lows against a basket of major
currencies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 France consumer confidence
0900 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
1330 U.S. durable goods orders
1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index
1330 U.S. national activity index
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI
PRICES AT 0012 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1244.11 1.21 0.1 -25.7
Spot silver 19.88 0.05 0.25 -34.35
Spot platinum 1374.25 6.15 0.45 -10.47
Spot palladium 717.25 1.28 0.18 3.65
Comex gold Dec3 1244.1 2.7 0.22 -25.76
Comex silver Dec3 19.875 0.027 0.14 -34.43
Euro 1.3566
DXY
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)