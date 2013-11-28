SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Gold steadied on Thursday
after a two-day decline but looked likely to fall back towards a
4-1/2 month low after a strong weekly jobs report stirred fears
of an early end to U.S. stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was unchanged at $1,237.35 an ounce by
0018 GMT, after dropping 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
* Platinum inched higher after losing more than 1 percent in
each of the previous two sessions. Silver and palladium also
ticked up.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
aid unexpectedly fell last week, for a second straight week of
declines. Initial claims for state jobless benefits fell 10,000
to a seasonally adjusted 316,000, the Labor Department said on
Wednesday.
* Investors fear strong economic data could prompt the
Federal Reserve to cut back on its $85 billion in monthly bond
purchases that burnish gold's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 5.70 tonnes to
843.21 tonnes on Wednesday.
* Venezuela is evaluating a swap agreement involving gold
reserves as a way to fortify dollar supplies in the OPEC nation,
a senior government source told Reuters on Wednesday, amid
chronic product shortages and inflation close to 55 percent.
* China's net gold imports from Hong Kong climbed to their
second-highest on record in October, as the country bought more
than 100 tonnes of gold for a sixth straight month to meet
unprecedented demand.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares held steady early on Thursday, although
Japanese stocks look set to head back towards a 5-1/2 year peak
reached in May after the yen fell sharply on the back of
relatively positive U.S. economic data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Import prices
0855 Germany Unemployment rate
0900 Euro zone M3 money supply
0900 Italy Business confidence
1000 Euro zone Business climate
1300 Germany Consumer inflation
PRICES AT 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct YTD pct chg
chg
Spot gold 1237.35 0.56 0.05 -26.11
Spot silver 19.64 0 0 -35.14
Spot platinum 1352.99 2.74 0.2 -11.86
Spot palladium 715.25 1.75 0.25 3.36
Comex gold Dec3 1236.8 -1 -0.08 -26.2
Comex silver Dec3 19.635 0.002 0.01 -35.22
Euro 1.3569
DXY 80.736
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)