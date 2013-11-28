* Strong U.S. jobless claims keep prices in check * SPDR holdings drop another 5.70 tonnes * Trading volumes in China hit highest in seven weeks (Adds China volumes, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Gold snapped a two-day decline on Thursday boosted by demand from Chinese buyers, but gains were kept in check by strong weekly jobs data in the United States that stirred fears of an early winding-down of the Federal Reserve's stimulus. Investors fear strong economic data could prompt the Fed to cut back on its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases, which have added to gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment aid unexpectedly fell last week, data from the Labor Department showed on Wednesday. "The gold markets have become more prone to dropping on good economic data than rising on poor economic data," said Phillip Futures analyst Joyce Liu. "In view of the apparent improvement in the economy, investors are slowly pulling funds out of gold for better avenues of investment." Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,240.29 an ounce by 0730 GMT, after dropping 0.5 percent on Wednesday. It fell to $1,227.34 on Monday, its lowest since early July. Platinum inched higher after losing more than 1 percent in each of the previous two sessions. Silver and palladium also ticked up. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 5.70 tonnes to 843.21 tonnes on Wednesday to their lowest since early 2009. The fund has seen outflows of more than 450 tonnes this year as investors put more money into equities as stock markets rallied. The outflows from ETFs have been a big factor in gold prices dropping more than 25 percent in 2013. CHINESE BUYING STRONG China, which is expected to overtake India as the biggest consumer of the metal this year, has seen a pick-up in demand this week due to lower prices. Traded volumes of 99.99 percent purity gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange hit 18.3 tonnes on Thursday, their highest since Oct. 8, according to Reuters data. China's net gold imports from Hong Kong climbed to their second highest on record in October as the country bought more than 100 tonnes of gold for a sixth straight month to meet unprecedented demand. PRICES AT 0730 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1240.29 3.5 0.28 -25.93 Spot silver 19.69 0.05 0.25 -34.97 Spot platinum 1354.99 4.74 0.35 -11.73 Spot palladium 716.47 2.97 0.42 3.54 Comex gold Dec3 1239.9 2.1 0.17 -26.01 Comex silver Dec3 19.67 0.037 0.19 -35.1 Euro 1.3573 DXY 80.7 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and Alan Raybould)