SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Gold was headed for its
biggest monthly drop since June as a recovering U.S. economy
prompted investors to shift money to rallying equities, amid
bets on an end to easy central bank money.
Gold has shed 6 percent for the month and has lost more than
a quarter so far this year, which puts it on track to post its
first annual loss in 13 years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was unchanged at $1,242.91 an ounce by
0020 GMT, after closing 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, when
activity was relatively thin as U.S. financial markets were shut
for the Thanksgiving holiday.
* Buying from China, set to become the world's biggest
consumer of gold this year, picked up this week as prices
continued to be under pressure. On Thursday, traded volumes of
99.99 percent purity gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange hit
their highest in seven weeks.
* Russian bank VTB said on Thursday it had begun
to export gold and silver bullion to India to expand its
business in the Asia-Pacific region.
* Zimbabwe is willing to let foreign-owned platinum mining
firms own majority shares in their local operations if they
build a refinery in the country, the mines minister said on
Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares were steady on Friday, with Japanese stocks
poised for another strong session as the yen languished at a
four-year trough against the euro and six-month low versus the
dollar.
DATA/EVENTS
0500 Japan Construction orders
0700 Germany Retail sales
0745 France Producer prices
1000 Euro zone Inflation
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1200 India Q2 GDP
PRICES AT 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1242.91 -0.63 -0.05 -25.78
Spot silver 19.7 0.01 0.05 -34.94
Spot platinum 1353.75 -1.65 -0.12 -11.81
Spot palladium 717.3 1.1 0.15 3.66
Comex gold Dec3 1242.9 5.1 0.41 -25.83
Comex silver Dec3 19.685 0.052 0.26 -35.05
Euro 1.36
DXY 80.587
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)