* Spot gold falls 5.6 pct in November
* Thin trading, physical buying keep prices in range
* China demand picks up this week, volumes increase
(Updates settlement prices; adds analyst comment, second
byline, NEW YORK dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 29 Gold rose on Friday as
the dollar declined but made its biggest monthly drop in five
months on signs that recovery in the U.S. economy could lead to
the curbing of easy central bank money.
Gold has shed more than 5 percent in November and has lost
around a quarter of its value so far this year, which puts it on
track to post its first annual loss in 13 years.
"One reason for this, besides the still ongoing ETF
(Exchange Traded Fund) outflows, is the weakness of Indian
imports, a weakness which could well continue for some time
yet," said Eugen Weinberg, head of Commodity Research for
Commerzbank, referring to the weak monthly performance.
"After all, much higher physical premiums are prompting
Indian households increasingly to fall back on gold scrap for
the wedding season, which is now in full swing."
Gold has stayed below $1,300 an ounce for the past three
weeks and has been largely rangebound in the last few sessions
due to thin trading around the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on
Thursday.
Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,250.96 an ounce by
1:06 p.m. EST (1806 GMT). This is down 5.57 percent from the end
of October, its biggest monthly drop since June. It had fallen
to a 4-1/2 month low of $1,227.34 on Monday.
U.S. gold futures rose 1.0 percent to settle at
$1,250.40 an ounce. The contract dropped 5.59 percent in
November, its weakest monthly performance since June.
The dollar fell 0.09 percent against a basket of
currencies after paring losses, bringing support to the market,
while U.S. Treasury yields steadied above 2.7
percent, and world shares rose.
"We are probably going to see gold coming back off again, as
we have real yields in the U.S. moving up a little bit ... and
equity markets stronger," Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Lewis
said.
"A strong payrolls number is also expected to lock much of a
move higher in gold."
Traders see the next resistance levels at $1,255 and $1,290,
while support stands in the $1,220 area.
"Given recent development in key explanatory variables, our
gold fair-value model suggests that prices are marginally
overvalued in November and that the average price will approach
$1,243/oz in December 2013," Barclay's said in a research note.
Solid U.S. data over the past few weeks could bolster the
case for the U.S. central bank curbing stimulus soon.
Monthly bond purchases worth $85 billion by the U.S. Federal
Reserve over the past few years have burnished gold's appeal as
an inflation hedge.
The next major data release, U.S. non-farm payroll figures,
is scheduled for Dec. 6. The Fed's next policy meeting will be
held Dec. 17-18.
PHYSICAL SUPPORT
Gold buying by China, set to become the world's biggest
consumer of gold this year, picked up this week.
On Thursday, traded volumes of 99.99 percent purity gold on
the Shanghai Gold Exchange hit their highest in seven weeks.
Volumes for the week at the Friday close were the highest since
the last week of September.
ANZ cut its precious metal price forecasts for 2014, and it
expected gold to average $1,269 per ounce, compared with $1,436
previously, citing softer-than-expected demand and negative
market sentiment.
Silver rose 1.37 percent to $19.96 an ounce. The
metal made an 8.7 percent monthly fall, the worst since June.
Spot platinum gained 0.5 percent to $1,361.99 an
ounce and spot palladium turned down 0.08 percent to
$715.60 an ounce.
1:20 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1250.40 12.50 1.0 1234.10 1254.50 105,799
US Silver MAR 20.033 0.351 1.8 19.645 20.100 29,086
US Plat JAN 1368.80 16.10 1.2 1351.00 1375.10 11,237
US Pall MAR 719.65 3.70 0.5 716.70 725.80 3,293
Gold 1251.60 8.06 0.6 1241.35 1254.60
Silver 19.950 0.260 1.3 19.710 20.070
Platinum 1360.25 4.85 0.4 1358.75 1372.24
Palladium 715.60 -0.60 -0.1 719.50 722.75
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 120,276 170,744 187,707 18.69 -0.49
US Silver 34,094 58,291 57,480 25.62 1.02
US Platinum 11,687 9,465 12,889 16.17 0.02
US Palladium 3,840 8,358 5,951 20.02 -0.40
