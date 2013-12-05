SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Gold edged lower on Thursday
following a short-covering rally in the previous session,
weighed down by concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon
begin tapering its monetary stimulus on strong economic data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,238.30 an ounce by
0027 GMT, after gaining 1.6 percent in the previous session.
* Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. private-sector hiring
rose in November at the fastest clip in a year, the services
industry expanded at a decent pace last month and exports hit a
record high in October.
* Investors worry that strong data could prompt the Fed to
begin scaling back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases as
early as this month.
* U.S. GDP data later on Thursday and nonfarm payrolls data
on Friday could provide more clues about stimulus outlook.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.70 tonnes to
838.71 tonnes on Wednesday.
* Barrick Gold Corp said chairman and founder Peter
Munk will leave the board at the gold miner's next annual
meeting. The incoming chairman said he would consider a hedging
strategy, given volatility in the price of gold.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets were off to a nervous start on Thursday as
never-ending speculation about the fate of U.S. stimulus lifted
bond yields while helping the dollar pare losses against the
yen.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1245 European Central Bank interest rate decision
1330 ECB President Mario Draghi holds press briefing
1330 U.S. Q3 GDP
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. Factory orders
PRICES AT 0027 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1238.3 -4.91 -0.39 -26.05
Spot silver 19.6 -0.07 -0.36 -35.27
Spot platinum 1361.49 -7.01 -0.51 -11.3
Spot palladium 722.22 -2.28 -0.31 4.37
Comex gold Dec3 1237.9 -9.3 -0.75 -26.13
Comex silver Dec3 19.62 -0.21 -1.06 -35.27
Euro 1.3586
DXY 80.64
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)