SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Gold steadied on Friday after
choppy trading in the previous session, though was still headed
for a weekly decline as improving U.S. economic data raised
fears of an early end to monetary stimulus.
Markets are now awaiting nonfarm payroll data that is set to
be released later on Friday and could provide more clues on the
timing of stimulus tapering.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,226.50 an ounce
by 0021 GMT. The metal had fallen as much as 2 percent on
Thursday to near its five-month low before paring some losses.
* It is headed for a 2 percent weekly drop.
* The U.S. economy grew faster than initially estimated in
the third quarter but weak demand and a pile-up in business
inventories buoyed the case for the Federal Reserve to keep up
its bond-buying stimulus for now.
* Indian gold premiums hit another record of $160 an ounce
on Thursday, driven by lower supplies to meet firm demand for
weddings, which will continue till May.
* Selling gold that has yet to be mined to lock in a fixed
price - a practice used by mining firms that went out of vogue
as prices surged - may make sense for them again after a more
than 20 percent drop in prices this year.
* Investors continued to turn their backs on commodity
exchange traded products in November with some $2.1 billion in
global outflows, capping a dismal year for the gold-dominated
asset class which has lost out to a rally in equities.
* Deutsche Bank said it was significantly scaling
back its global commodities business in response to regulatory
changes, but would continue to operate its precious metals
business.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets were heading into another trying session on
Friday as speculation builds about an imminent scaling back in
U.S. stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1100 Germany Industrial orders
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate
1330 U.S. Personal income
1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index
1900 U.S. Consumer credit
PRICES AT 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1226.5 2 0.16 -26.76
Spot silver 19.39 0.06 0.31 -35.96
Spot platinum 1356.5 -1.49 -0.11 -11.63
Spot palladium 731 -1.13 -0.15 5.64
Comex gold Dec3 1226 -5.9 -0.48 -26.84
Comex silver Dec3 19.395 -0.175 -0.89 -36.01
Euro 1.3665
DXY 80.306
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)