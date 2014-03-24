* Bullion falls nearly 1 pct, physical market slow
* U.S. dollar steady near 3-week high
* Coming Up: US National activity index; 1230 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, March 24 Bullion fell nearly 1
percent on Monday after last week posting its biggest weekly
drop since November on the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike
in early 2015 that has boosted the dollar and dented the metal's
appeal as a hedge against inflation.
A lack of activity in the physical sector also raised some
concerns, with demand from top consumer China likely to be
subdued because of a weak yuan and the discounted prices on the
Shanghai Gold Exchange, which discourage imports.
Gold slipped $10.70 an ounce to $1,323.24 by 0732
GMT, down from a six-month high of $1,391.76 hit early last
week. It touched a record high above $1,900 in 2011, when a
worsening debt crisis in Europe sparked a buying rush.
U.S. gold slipped almost 1 percent to an intraday
low of $1,322.80 an ounce and later stood at $1,324.30 an ounce,
down $11.70.
Gold is under pressure from the U.S. dollar as the U.S.
Federal Reserve scales back its quantitative easing programme
and has suggested a rise in interest rates quicker than
expected, said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold
Dealers in Hong Kong.
"We can say the initial support will be $1,325 to $1,320.
The downside may be $1,300, and let's see if it can break that
or not. On the upside, I think $1,350 could be capped," Leung
said.
The dollar index was steady at 80.143, not far off a
three-week peak of 80.354 set on Thursday. A stronger dollar
weighs on gold and other commodities as it makes purchases in
other currencies pricier.
The 99.99 percent purity gold on the Shanghai
Gold Exchange traded below cash and U.S. gold futures.
Premiums for gold bars in Hong Kong were unchanged from last
week at $1 to the spot London prices.
In Tokyo, gold bars were offered at premiums of up to 25
cents to the spot London prices, higher than zero last week as
supply tightened.
"Japan's fiscal year ends this month and some trading houses
are closing their positions. They have exported their gold
stocks to London, so there's a bit of shortage in physical
supply," said a dealer in Tokyo.
"But at the same time, gold prices in Japan are still high,
so there's selling from the general public. So the market is a
bit balanced," said the dealer, referring to gold futures on the
Tokyo Commodity Exchange <0#JAU:>
Gold investors may be shifting their attention away from
Ukraine, but palladium held near its highest since August
2011 on a miners' strike in South Africa and concerns the
standoff between major producer Russia and the West over Crimea
could escalate.
NATO's top military commander said on Sunday that Russia had
built up a "very sizeable" force on its border with Ukraine and
Moscow may have Moldova, another ex-Soviet republic, in its
sights after annexing Crimea.
Asian shares advanced moderately on Monday, choosing to
embrace last week's firm performance by global equity markets
while remaining fairly sanguine over the Crimea crisis and
China's slowing growth.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.52 percent to
816.97 tonnes on Friday from 812.78 tonnes on Thursday.
Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets in
gold futures and options to the highest level since December
2012, as worries about tensions in Ukraine and China's economy
boosted speculative interest for a sixth straight week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
on Friday.
Precious metals prices 0732 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1323.24 -10.70 -0.80 9.82
Spot Silver 20.14 -0.12 -0.59 3.76
Spot Platinum 1434.50 3.25 +0.23 4.90
Spot Palladium 793.22 4.22 +0.53 11.25
COMEX GOLD APR4 1324.30 -11.70 -0.88 10.19 28460
COMEX SILVER MAY4 20.17 -0.15 +0.00 4.10 6950
Euro/Dollar 1.3793
Dollar/Yen 102.47
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Perry)