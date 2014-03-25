SINGAPORE, March 25 Gold steadied in early Asian
trade on Tuesday, but was just off a one-month low after
tumbling about 2 percent in the previous session as hedge funds
sold down amid expectations of higher U.S. interest rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added $1.49 an ounce to $1,310.61 by 2357
GMT, having fallen to $1,307.54 an ounce on Monday, its weakest
since Feb. 20.
* U.S. gold was steady at $1,311.50 an ounce.
* Some gold investors have turned bearish after comments
last week from Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen suggested
interest rates could rise sooner than many in markets had
expected, hurting the metal's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.6 percent to
821.47 tonnes on Monday from 816.97 tonnes on Friday.
* U.S. President Barack Obama and major industrialised
allies warned Russia on Monday it faced damaging economic
sanctions if President Vladimir Putin takes further action to
destabilise Ukraine following the seizure of Crimea.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Tuesday,
having come under pressure late in New York as investors bought
the euro and drove the Australian dollar to its highest this
year.
* Brent crude oil fell and U.S. crude edged slightly higher
in choppy trading on Monday as lackluster manufacturing data
from the world's largest oil consumer was balanced by supply
concerns over the Ukraine crisis and turmoil in Libya.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany Ifo business climate
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index
1400 U.S. New home sales
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index
PRICES
Precious metals prices 2357 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1310.61 1.49 +0.11 8.77
Spot Silver 19.87 -0.02 -0.10 2.37
Spot Platinum 1428.99 6.49 +0.46 4.50
Spot Palladium 792.50 1.10 +0.14 11.15
COMEX GOLD APR4 1311.50 0.30 +0.02 9.13 2071
COMEX SILVER MAY4 19.92 -0.15 +0.00 2.81 2448
Euro/Dollar 1.3836
Dollar/Yen 102.21
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)