SINGAPORE, March 25 Gold steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday, but was just off a one-month low after tumbling about 2 percent in the previous session as hedge funds sold down amid expectations of higher U.S. interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold added $1.49 an ounce to $1,310.61 by 2357 GMT, having fallen to $1,307.54 an ounce on Monday, its weakest since Feb. 20. * U.S. gold was steady at $1,311.50 an ounce. * Some gold investors have turned bearish after comments last week from Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen suggested interest rates could rise sooner than many in markets had expected, hurting the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.6 percent to 821.47 tonnes on Monday from 816.97 tonnes on Friday. * U.S. President Barack Obama and major industrialised allies warned Russia on Monday it faced damaging economic sanctions if President Vladimir Putin takes further action to destabilise Ukraine following the seizure of Crimea. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Tuesday, having come under pressure late in New York as investors bought the euro and drove the Australian dollar to its highest this year. * Brent crude oil fell and U.S. crude edged slightly higher in choppy trading on Monday as lackluster manufacturing data from the world's largest oil consumer was balanced by supply concerns over the Ukraine crisis and turmoil in Libya. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index 1400 U.S. New home sales 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index PRICES Precious metals prices 2357 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1310.61 1.49 +0.11 8.77 Spot Silver 19.87 -0.02 -0.10 2.37 Spot Platinum 1428.99 6.49 +0.46 4.50 Spot Palladium 792.50 1.10 +0.14 11.15 COMEX GOLD APR4 1311.50 0.30 +0.02 9.13 2071 COMEX SILVER MAY4 19.92 -0.15 +0.00 2.81 2448 Euro/Dollar 1.3836 Dollar/Yen 102.21 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)